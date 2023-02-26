Are there too many chats and do you often find yourself missing an important message? With this trick you will solve the problem forever.

The fact that nowadays our whole life is contained in the smartphone for some it is a boon while for others it is a curse. In fact, there is no doubt that it is convenient to be able to control every aspect of our life from a single device, just as there is no doubt the convenience of being able to complete a job or an important communication while traveling or returning home. However, often the messages and notifications are so many that they cause confusion and sometimes lead to forgetting to read something.

If we take the case of simple WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform that is used today for all kinds of communication, you will certainly have lost some message in one of the many chats in which you are inserted. The ability to create groups is on the one hand very useful, on the other a punishment from Dante’s Inferno. In fact, if you move away from your smartphone for a few hours, you may find yourself having to retrieve hundreds if not thousands of messages and therefore lose some useful communication.

WhatsApp, the trick to not miss a single message

The problem arose quite early and WhatsApp tried to fix the problem by inserting message notifications. Thanks to this tool, in fact, you will be notified whenever someone writes or tags you in a group and you will be able to recover more easily the most important messages. However, you have to pay attention to the app settings, since you could happen to leave your smartphone open. In this case, in fact, the notification could disappear immediately after.

In these cases you may not check the chats for some time and therefore miss an urgent message. To prevent this problem from occurring, just change the setting of the settings on your device. If you have an iPhone you have to go to “Settings“, click on “Notifications” and look for the WhatsApp icon. At this point, a menu will appear on which you must select the “Banner Style” item and then click on the “Permanent” setting.

If you own one smartphone Android the procedure is more or less the same, but the names of the menus and settings may change. In general you have to go to Settings -> Notifications and Control Center, then choose the “Pop-up notifications” setting and check that WhatsApp notifications are not hidden after a certain amount of time. In this way both Apple and Android users they will solve the problem of disappearing notifications forever and will always be aware of the messages that have arrived.