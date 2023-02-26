Home Health WhatsApp, the trick to never miss a single message: you no longer risk not reading them
Health

WhatsApp, the trick to never miss a single message: you no longer risk not reading them

by admin
WhatsApp, the trick to never miss a single message: you no longer risk not reading them


Are there too many chats and do you often find yourself missing an important message? With this trick you will solve the problem forever.

The fact that nowadays our whole life is contained in the smartphone for some it is a boon while for others it is a curse. In fact, there is no doubt that it is convenient to be able to control every aspect of our life from a single device, just as there is no doubt the convenience of being able to complete a job or an important communication while traveling or returning home. However, often the messages and notifications are so many that they cause confusion and sometimes lead to forgetting to read something.

From now on you will never miss any message on WhatsApp –

If we take the case of simple WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform that is used today for all kinds of communication, you will certainly have lost some message in one of the many chats in which you are inserted. The ability to create groups is on the one hand very useful, on the other a punishment from Dante’s Inferno. In fact, if you move away from your smartphone for a few hours, you may find yourself having to retrieve hundreds if not thousands of messages and therefore lose some useful communication.

WhatsApp, the trick to not miss a single message

The problem arose quite early and WhatsApp tried to fix the problem by inserting message notifications. Thanks to this tool, in fact, you will be notified whenever someone writes or tags you in a group and you will be able to recover more easily the most important messages. However, you have to pay attention to the app settings, since you could happen to leave your smartphone open. In this case, in fact, the notification could disappear immediately after.

See also  is it really bad for your health? Be very careful

In these cases you may not check the chats for some time and therefore miss an urgent message. To prevent this problem from occurring, just change the setting of the settings on your device. If you have an iPhone you have to go to “Settings“, click on “Notifications” and look for the WhatsApp icon. At this point, a menu will appear on which you must select the “Banner Style” item and then click on the “Permanent” setting.

@goldengianpy How many times have you missed messages 😰💬 #whatsapp #iphone #iphone14pro #chat #ios #apple #ios16 #iphonemini #iphone14 ♬ original sound – GoldenGianpy

If you own one smartphone Android the procedure is more or less the same, but the names of the menus and settings may change. In general you have to go to Settings -> Notifications and Control Center, then choose the “Pop-up notifications” setting and check that WhatsApp notifications are not hidden after a certain amount of time. In this way both Apple and Android users they will solve the problem of disappearing notifications forever and will always be aware of the messages that have arrived.

You may also like

Disposophobia, when hoarding becomes a disease: how to...

Ferrari and Leclerc, absolute best time. Mercedes struggles

Meat and milk of bovine origin and the...

Amazon’s No-VAT promotion, these iPhones are still 18%...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Buying fruit, pay attention to this indication: you...

Do you have one pupil smaller than the...

Are disposable scented e-cigarettes bad for you? –...

Truck crashes from the A1 motorway and catches...

Shipwreck of migrants in Calabria: dozens of dead,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy