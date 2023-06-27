Elections Greece, Mitsotakis’ centre-right wins with 40%: he will be able to govern alone. Record abstention rate

The center-right party Nea Dimokratia (New Democracy) of the outgoing premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis wins by a wide margin parliamentary elections in Greece and will be able to form a monochromatic government, without having to look for alliances. The final results say that Nea Dimokratia collected 40.52% of the votes and was awarded 158 seats out of 300while the main centre-left party, Syriza of the former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, stopped at 17.84% and 48 seats. Thirds the socialists of enter with 11.82% (32 seats), then the Communist Party of Greece (Kke) col 7,69% (20 seats). Two far-right forces follow, almost in pairs: Spartans (Spartans) with the 4,64% and 12 seats and Greek solutionwith the 4,48% and 12 seats. Another far-right party also exceeds the 3% threshold for the first time, Niki (Vittoria), with 3.69% and ten seats, and Freedom routeof anti-system inspiration, with the 3,17% and eight seats. It should be noted, however, that these elections have recorded a record abstention rateequal to 52.83%, the highest ever recorded since the return of democracy in the country after the end of the dictatorship in 1974. The Kathimerini website reports it.

Having refused the job after the result of the elections that took place forty days ago therefore brings Mitsotakis exactly in the condition he wanted to be in: being able to afford to govern alone, without having to mediate with any allies. According to electoral law Greece, in fact, if after the first elections an executive is not formed, upon returning to the polls it is assigned a majority premium which consists in twenty bonus seats once the quota has been exceeded 25% of votes that rises every half point and becomes 50 seats if the party also breaks the 40% wall. No vote was taken immediately with the system “simplified” because the approval in 2020 came with simple majority and not the qualified one. On May 21, Nea Dimokratia had collected 40.8% of the votes, a decidedly higher percentage than expected on the eve, winning 146 seats out of 300, five less than the absolute majority. With the new system, therefore, he will have the possibility of autonomously leading the country.