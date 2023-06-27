Home » After a serious fall: Bernal is back in the Ineos tour squad
Sports

After a serious fall: Bernal is back in the Ineos tour squad

by admin
After a serious fall: Bernal is back in the Ineos tour squad

Status: 06/26/2023 1:53 p.m

A year and a half after his serious training accident, Colombian Egan Bernal is back in the Tour de France. The 2019 winner was called up to the eight-man squad by his team, Ineos-Grenadiers.

In a video distributed by the racing team, Formula 1 driver George Russell announced the 26-year-old’s participation. Bernal’s role in the tour that starts in Bilbao on Saturday was not clearly defined by his team, he should mainly help with his experience.

Almost 20 broken bones

In January 2022, Bernal crashed into a stationary bus while training in his home country. He had broken almost 20 bones, including eleven ribs, two vertebrae, a femur and a kneecap. In addition, both lungs were perforated. Bernal himself had put his chances of not being paraplegic at only five percent.

He made his comeback last year at the Tour of Denmark, shortly afterwards he rode the Germany tour. At the Critérium du Dauphiné, the classic preparation race for the Tour, Bernal finished an impressive twelfth place at the beginning of June.

See also  Premier League: Kane scored a small victory over Tottenham-Sports-中工网

You may also like

France, Gobert confirms his presence at the World...

Equestrian sport: Nieberg went from outsider to CHIO...

Sarri, lesson in Coverciano at the Master coaches:...

Lillard is seriously considering a transfer to the...

Successful coach: Media – Ancelotti is to become...

Santanchè: “Resign? About what?” But the oppositions try...

Monza transfer market, Soulé asked for Juventus. Also...

Chinese player Yin Ruoning wins the 2023 PGA...

Before the 200th international match: Cristiano Ronaldo does...

Rome Under 16 A and B Italian champions,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy