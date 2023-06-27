photos and videos of the spectacular Italian preview of the film in Taormina

The Italian preview of the eagerly awaited fifth chapter of Indiana Jones took place in the incomparable setting of the Ancient Theater of Taormina, in the presence of Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. Here is the video and the most beautiful photos of the event.

On the occasion of the 69th edition of the Taormina Film Fest, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen attended the Italian preview of Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destinythe anticipated fifth film in the saga created by Steven Spielberg and Georges Lucas, to be released in our cinemas on June 28th next. here is the video and the most beautiful photos of the event:

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny sees the return of Harrison Ford in the iconic role of the wily whip-wielding archaeologist, which he will play for the last time in a thrilling adventure around the world. It’s 1969 and Indiana Jones is ready to retire. Having taught for more than a decade at Hunter College in New York, the esteemed archeology professor is preparing to retire to the modest apartment in which he currently lives alone. Things change after a surprise visit from her goddaughter she hasn’t seen in years, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller – Bridge), who is after a rare artifact that her father entrusted to Indy years before: the infamous Quadrant of Archimedes , a contraption purported to have the power to detect fissures in time. Established con artist, Helena steals the Quadrant and immediately flees the country to sell the artifact to the highest bidder. Forced to follow her, Indy dusts off his hat and leather jacket for one last adventure. Meanwhile, Indy’s old nemesis Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who now works as a physicist in the US space program, has other ideas for the Quadrant, a terrifying plan that could change the course of world history.

