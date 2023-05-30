Elections in Spain, Javier Cercas: “How many errors left. Economic successes are not enough”

MADRID – “A Desperate Strategic Move”. He’s puzzled Javier Cercas in the face of the announcement of early elections for the prime minister Pedro Sanchez. “I guess it wasn’t an impromptu decision, we’ll see if it will help to reverse the trend after the defeat at the administrations, heavier than expected”, reflects the author of “Soldiers of Salamis” and “Anatomy of an instant”.

Sánchez loses the elections at a time when the economic situation is quite favorable and the progressive government can boast good results in terms of social reforms.