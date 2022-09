PARIS – The Swedish premier Madgalena Andersson he hopes to get re-elected to the government thanks to a slight advantage of the center-left coalition in the vote. The first two exit polls released at the close of the polls reward by a whisker the ‘red-green’ field of the left (Social Democrats, Greens, Left and Central Party) led by the outgoing Andersson, with an estimated result of 49.8% and 50.6%.