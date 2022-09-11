Home Sports Juventus-Salernitana, goals from Candreva, Piatek, Bremer, Bonucci
Sports

Juventus-Salernitana, goals from Candreva, Piatek, Bremer, Bonucci

by admin
Juventus-Salernitana, goals from Candreva, Piatek, Bremer, Bonucci

Candreva and a penalty from Piatek put the guests ahead in the first half, the bianconeri shortened with Bremer and Bonucci made the 2-2 after Sepe rejected his penalty. Then Milik scores but the goal is canceled and Juve ends up in 9

At 90 ‘the Salernitana felt the victory in her pocket, thanks to a well-deserved 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium, thanks to the goals in the first half by Candreva and Piatek on a penalty, which Bremer halved at the start of the second half. In injury time the storm breaks out: first Bonucci achieves the equalizer by sending back a penalty rejected by Sepe in the goal, then Milik scores the sensational 3-2, takes off his shirt in exultation and is sent off. But then the Var sanctions Bonucci’s offside position and therefore cancels the goal. In a far west climate, Cuadrado, Fazio and Allegri are also expelled.

Soon the complete article

September 11 – 10:56 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Wo Shen: Doncic’s injury is more serious than expected or will miss the first round of G1G2 – yqqlm

You may also like

Juve-Salernitana, Var takes away the winning goal from...

Volleyball world championships, Italy to scream, beats Poland...

F1 Italian Grand Prix-Safety car leads Zhou Guanyu...

Empoli coach: You can’t just keep 0-0 against...

Dinamo Zagreb, eight victories out of nine in...

Lazio-Verona, Cioffi: “The 2-0 is too heavy, Lasagna...

Group B: Entella wins Alessandria. In group C...

Volleyball World Final LIVE At 21 Italy-Poland |...

European basketball, Italy beat Serbia 94-86. Melli cancels...

Udinese in the upper quarters of the standings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy