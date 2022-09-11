Candreva and a penalty from Piatek put the guests ahead in the first half, the bianconeri shortened with Bremer and Bonucci made the 2-2 after Sepe rejected his penalty. Then Milik scores but the goal is canceled and Juve ends up in 9
At 90 ‘the Salernitana felt the victory in her pocket, thanks to a well-deserved 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium, thanks to the goals in the first half by Candreva and Piatek on a penalty, which Bremer halved at the start of the second half. In injury time the storm breaks out: first Bonucci achieves the equalizer by sending back a penalty rejected by Sepe in the goal, then Milik scores the sensational 3-2, takes off his shirt in exultation and is sent off. But then the Var sanctions Bonucci’s offside position and therefore cancels the goal. In a far west climate, Cuadrado, Fazio and Allegri are also expelled.
September 11 – 10:56 pm
