At 90 ‘the Salernitana felt the victory in her pocket, thanks to a well-deserved 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium, thanks to the goals in the first half by Candreva and Piatek on a penalty, which Bremer halved at the start of the second half. In injury time the storm breaks out: first Bonucci achieves the equalizer by sending back a penalty rejected by Sepe in the goal, then Milik scores the sensational 3-2, takes off his shirt in exultation and is sent off. But then the Var sanctions Bonucci’s offside position and therefore cancels the goal. In a far west climate, Cuadrado, Fazio and Allegri are also expelled.