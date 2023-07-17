Home » Eleven Migrants Detained after Arriving in Homemade Boat in Puerto Rico
World

Eleven Migrants Detained after Arriving in Homemade Boat in Puerto Rico

by admin
Eleven Migrants Detained after Arriving in Homemade Boat in Puerto Rico

Eleven Migrants Detained in Homemade Boat in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

San Juan – On Sunday, eleven migrants were apprehended after arriving in a homemade boat in the Punta Borinquen area of Aguadilla, located in northwestern Puerto Rico. The detained individuals, all men whose immigration status is undefined, were handed over to Border Patrol agents in good health.

According to a statement released by the police, the Maritime Unit of the United Rapid Action Forces of Aguadilla successfully intercepted the vessel, measuring 25 feet (7.6 meters) in length.

Border Patrol agents are currently conducting a search along the entire coastline in hopes of locating any other migrants who may have been on the boat.

The Mona Channel, which separates the Dominican Republic from Puerto Rico, is a frequently used immigration route where boats carrying migrants are often intercepted.

In related news, it is worth noting that 75 Dominicans, who were previously detained in Puerto Rico, have been repatriated.

Statistics from the Coast Guard reveal that from October 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, a total of 1,680 migrants have been detained in Puerto Rican waters, with 1,353 of them identified as Dominicans.

See also  The women's football team is frequently challenged at the National Games. Shui Qingxia inspires disciples after the game

You may also like

The wheat agreement has expired, but Moscow is...

Avian flu, WHO: first outbreak in cats in...

WINDTRE, FTTH speed up to 2.5 Gbps also...

Multiple Deaths and Injuries in South Korea Due...

Ceased wheat deal: what it means and what...

wave of record heat and tropical nights. When...

Crimean Bridge Damaged in Alleged Ukrainian Attack: Two...

Crimea, that’s why the Ukrainians hit the Kerch...

MS changes Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass...

The contest for the competition in Šekovići |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy