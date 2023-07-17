Eleven Migrants Detained after Arriving in Homemade Boat in Puerto Rico

Eleven Migrants Detained in Homemade Boat in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

San Juan – On Sunday, eleven migrants were apprehended after arriving in a homemade boat in the Punta Borinquen area of Aguadilla, located in northwestern Puerto Rico. The detained individuals, all men whose immigration status is undefined, were handed over to Border Patrol agents in good health.

According to a statement released by the police, the Maritime Unit of the United Rapid Action Forces of Aguadilla successfully intercepted the vessel, measuring 25 feet (7.6 meters) in length.

Border Patrol agents are currently conducting a search along the entire coastline in hopes of locating any other migrants who may have been on the boat.

The Mona Channel, which separates the Dominican Republic from Puerto Rico, is a frequently used immigration route where boats carrying migrants are often intercepted.

In related news, it is worth noting that 75 Dominicans, who were previously detained in Puerto Rico, have been repatriated.

Statistics from the Coast Guard reveal that from October 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, a total of 1,680 migrants have been detained in Puerto Rican waters, with 1,353 of them identified as Dominicans.

