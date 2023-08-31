Home » Eleven Undocumented Migrants Apprehended Attempting Illegal Arrival in Puerto Rico by Homemade Boat
Eleven Undocumented Migrants Apprehended Attempting Illegal Arrival in Puerto Rico by Homemade Boat

Eleven Undocumented Migrants Apprehended Attempting Illegal Arrival in Puerto Rico by Homemade Boat

Eleven individuals were apprehended on Thursday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for attempting to enter the country illegally on a homemade boat. The group, who all had an unknown immigration status, were detained by agents of the Maritime Unit of the United Forces for Rapid Action of the Puerto Rico Police. The incident occurred during a preventative maritime patrol when officers spotted a blue homemade boat, measuring around 20 feet in length, equipped with an outboard motor. The individuals were safely transported to shore and then handed over to the United States Border Patrol Office in Puerto Rico for further investigation.

