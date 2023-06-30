Home » Eleventh time for Minì in qualifying in Austria, in the Sprint he will start from the front row
World

by admin
by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Eleventh time for Gabriele Minì in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, round of the Formula 3 world championship. Marineo’s driver, however, will start from the front row (second time) in tomorrow’s Sprint Race, due to the inversion…

