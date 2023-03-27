22:31
90+1′- Four minutes of stoppage time
22:24
84′- Less and less hope for the “dragons”
22:19
78′- Stevanović!
An opportunity for the “dragons”, but Stevanović failed to find Džeka
22:17
76′- What a mistake by Suslov!
He missed Suslov’s empty goal from a few meters away
22:15
74′- Stevanović replaces Tahirović
With this change, Hadžibegić throws all his cards into the attack.
22:14
73′- Šehić defends Pekarik’s attempt
22:10
70′- Corner for “dragons”
Just a goal-out.
22:08
Slovakia celebrated in Bratislava! Bad play in the first half cost “Dragons” dearly (PHOTO/VIDEO)
22:07
66′- What an opportunity for Demirović!
After a great cross from Dedić, Demirović’s header from five meters misses the goal.
22:03
61′- Double change in our national team
Džeko and Prcić enter, and Prevljak and Hadžiahmetović left the game.
21:59
59′- Duda over the goal!
We’re late with the block again.
21:57
57′- Haraslin over the goal
21:56
55′- BiH is much better in the sequel!
21:54
54′- Corner for “dragons”
Good reaction of Slovakia’s defense, out for our national team.
21:53
52′- Demirović shoots!
It was blocked by Vavro.
21:52
51′- Dzeko is warming up
21:50
49′- Dangerous in front of our goal
Corner for Slovakia. It will be a goal out.
21:49
48′- We finally threatened
Prevljak shot, but it was defended by Dubravka.
21:46
46′- The second half has started
21:46
– Substitution at half time –
Miličević left, and Cimirot entered the game.
21:39
– Second hit –
21:31
– End of the first half –
Very bad game of our national team in the first half. Slovaks lead 2:0 after the first 45 minutes.
21:28
43′- Almost an own goal by Miličević
Šehić was standing 20 meters from his goal, and Miličević sent a pass towards the goal. Šehić arrives at the last moment to kick it into the corner. After the corner, Pekarik shot over the goal.
21:27
43′- “Dragons” in big trouble
In addition to the result deficit, the fact that our national team did not direct a shot at Slovakia’s goal is worrying.
21:24
40′- 2:0 for Slovakia!
Bad reaction from our defense again, Saničanin came out late, and Haraslin luckily scored to make it 2:0.
21:23
39′- Cuckoo!
He kicked Kuck while falling, but Sehić caught it without any problem.
21:20
36′- New corner for the home team
There is no danger for our goal.
21:17
33′- Corner for Slovakia
Our defense throws it out.
21:15
31′- Opportunity for Slovakia
It was dangerous in front of the “dragons” goal, but Polijevka did not catch the ball well.
21:12
27′- Problems in the organization of the game for the “dragons”
The midfield was unnoticeable in the first 25 minutes.
21:06
22′- Dedić threatens!
Good solo penetration by Dedić, but in the end he failed to send a shot
21:05
– Look at Slovakia’s goal –
21:04
19′- The “dragons” were released
We managed to shift the focus of the game to the opponent’s half.
21:00
16′- Slovaks control the match
20:57
13′- Slovakia leads!
Our defense was too late to get into the block, and Mak unimpeded checkmate Šehić from about 18 meters!
20:54
10′- Corner for Slovakia
The Slovaks played it badly, the ball for Šehić
20:50
7′- A quiet start to the game
It is mostly played in the middle of the field.
20:48
4′- Free kick for Slovakia
It goes over the goal.
20:48
3′- Great support for our national team
20:44
1′- The match has started
20:40
Football players go out on the field
There are five minutes left until the start of the match
20:32
“dragon” form
In the last five games, Bosnia and Herzegovina recorded three wins, one loss and one draw each.
20:21
Slovakia in bad form
In the first game, Slovakia drew with Luxembourg. In the last six matches, the Slovaks did not record a victory.
20:17
Joint dinner of the delegations of the FSB BiH and Slovakia
Before tonight’s match against Slovakia, the delegations of the two associations exchanged special gifts at a joint dinner. The evening was also attended by the Ambassador of Slovakia to Bosnia and Herzegovina, H.E. Roman Hloben.
19:55
What court?
The referees for tonight’s game come from Italy. The main referee is Marco Di Bello, he will be assisted by Đorđe Peretti and Marco Bresmes, while the fourth referee is Giovanni Ayrold.
19:42
Without Dzeko in the first 11
It seems that the captain of BH. national team, he did not recover enough to be in the starting lineup, but the good news is that he was included in the roster. We remind you that Dzeko was injured before the match with Iceland, and it is because of a back injury.
19:33
Starting 11 of Slovakia
Slovakia: Dubravka, Pekarik, Vavro, Gjomber, Hancko, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Mak, Polievka, Harašlin
19:27
BiH composition!
Coach Hadžibegić did not make any changes in the starting line-up, so the same 11 players will take the field as against Iceland.
BiH: Šehić, Miličević, Saničanin, Ahmedhodžić, Gazibegović, Krunić, Tahirović, Hadžiahmetović, Dedić, Prevljak and Demirović.
They are on the bench; Vasilj, Pirić, Hadžikadunić, Duljević, Gojak, Džeko, Cimirot, Prcić, Bilbija, Kodro, Kovačević, Stevanović.
19:16
Welcome
Stay with MONDO and watch the broadcast of the match Slovakia – BiH from 8:45 p.m.
- “Dragons” lost 2:0
- Both goals seen in the first half