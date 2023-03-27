22:31 90+1′- Four minutes of stoppage time

22:24 84′- Less and less hope for the “dragons”

22:19 78′- Stevanović! An opportunity for the “dragons”, but Stevanović failed to find Džeka

22:17 76′- What a mistake by Suslov! He missed Suslov’s empty goal from a few meters away

22:15 74′- Stevanović replaces Tahirović With this change, Hadžibegić throws all his cards into the attack.

22:14 73′- Šehić defends Pekarik’s attempt

22:10 70′- Corner for “dragons” Just a goal-out.

22:07 66′- What an opportunity for Demirović! After a great cross from Dedić, Demirović’s header from five meters misses the goal.

22:03 61′- Double change in our national team Džeko and Prcić enter, and Prevljak and Hadžiahmetović left the game.

21:59 59′- Duda over the goal! We’re late with the block again.

21:57 57′- Haraslin over the goal

21:56 55′- BiH is much better in the sequel!

21:54 54′- Corner for “dragons” Good reaction of Slovakia’s defense, out for our national team.

21:53 52′- Demirović shoots! It was blocked by Vavro.

21:52 51′- Dzeko is warming up

21:50 49′- Dangerous in front of our goal Corner for Slovakia. It will be a goal out.

21:49 48′- We finally threatened Prevljak shot, but it was defended by Dubravka.

21:46 46′- The second half has started

21:46 – Substitution at half time – Miličević left, and Cimirot entered the game.

21:31 – End of the first half – Very bad game of our national team in the first half. Slovaks lead 2:0 after the first 45 minutes.

21:28 43′- Almost an own goal by Miličević Šehić was standing 20 meters from his goal, and Miličević sent a pass towards the goal. Šehić arrives at the last moment to kick it into the corner. After the corner, Pekarik shot over the goal.

21:27 43′- “Dragons” in big trouble In addition to the result deficit, the fact that our national team did not direct a shot at Slovakia’s goal is worrying.

21:24 40′- 2:0 for Slovakia! Bad reaction from our defense again, Saničanin came out late, and Haraslin luckily scored to make it 2:0.

21:23 39′- Cuckoo! He kicked Kuck while falling, but Sehić caught it without any problem.

21:20 36′- New corner for the home team There is no danger for our goal.

21:17 33′- Corner for Slovakia Our defense throws it out.

21:15 31′- Opportunity for Slovakia It was dangerous in front of the "dragons" goal, but Polijevka did not catch the ball well.

21:12 27′- Problems in the organization of the game for the “dragons” The midfield was unnoticeable in the first 25 minutes.

21:06 22′- Dedić threatens! Good solo penetration by Dedić, but in the end he failed to send a shot

21:05 – Look at Slovakia’s goal –

21:04 19′- The “dragons” were released We managed to shift the focus of the game to the opponent’s half.

21:00 16′- Slovaks control the match

20:57 13′- Slovakia leads! Our defense was too late to get into the block, and Mak unimpeded checkmate Šehić from about 18 meters!

20:54 10′- Corner for Slovakia The Slovaks played it badly, the ball for Šehić

20:50 7′- A quiet start to the game It is mostly played in the middle of the field.

20:48 4′- Free kick for Slovakia It goes over the goal.

20:48 3′- Great support for our national team

20:44 1′- The match has started

20:40 Football players go out on the field There are five minutes left until the start of the match

20:32 “dragon” form In the last five games, Bosnia and Herzegovina recorded three wins, one loss and one draw each.

20:21 Slovakia in bad form In the first game, Slovakia drew with Luxembourg. In the last six matches, the Slovaks did not record a victory.

20:17 Joint dinner of the delegations of the FSB BiH and Slovakia Before tonight's match against Slovakia, the delegations of the two associations exchanged special gifts at a joint dinner. The evening was also attended by the Ambassador of Slovakia to Bosnia and Herzegovina, H.E. Roman Hloben.

19:55 What court? The referees for tonight’s game come from Italy. The main referee is Marco Di Bello, he will be assisted by Đorđe Peretti and Marco Bresmes, while the fourth referee is Giovanni Ayrold.

19:42 Without Dzeko in the first 11 It seems that the captain of BH. national team, he did not recover enough to be in the starting lineup, but the good news is that he was included in the roster. We remind you that Dzeko was injured before the match with Iceland, and it is because of a back injury.

19:33 Starting 11 of Slovakia Slovakia: Dubravka, Pekarik, Vavro, Gjomber, Hancko, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Mak, Polievka, Harašlin

19:27 BiH composition! Coach Hadžibegić did not make any changes in the starting line-up, so the same 11 players will take the field as against Iceland. BiH: Šehić, Miličević, Saničanin, Ahmedhodžić, Gazibegović, Krunić, Tahirović, Hadžiahmetović, Dedić, Prevljak and Demirović. They are on the bench; Vasilj, Pirić, Hadžikadunić, Duljević, Gojak, Džeko, Cimirot, Prcić, Bilbija, Kodro, Kovačević, Stevanović.

19:16 Welcome Stay with MONDO and watch the broadcast of the match Slovakia – BiH from 8:45 p.m.

“Dragons” lost 2:0

Both goals seen in the first half

