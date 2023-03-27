Matthias Schwab has achieved the targeted top ten place at the PGA tournament in the Dominican Republic. The Styrian played another 68 round of four under par on the final day in Punta Cana and tied for eighth place with 275 strokes.

Englishman Matt Wallace won on Sunday with 269 strokes ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Höjgaard (270). The Americans Tyler Duncan and Sam Stevens (271 each) shared third place.

“I’ve played my game consistently over the past few days and put on the pitch what has been evident in my development for weeks,” said Schwab. “I’m looking forward to the next tournament in San Antonia, Texas, where I already had a good result last year.”