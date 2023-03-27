After the special exhibition “Wels 800 – History of a City” to mark the 800th anniversary of the city, the museum had to be dismantled.
The documentary film “1222 to 2022”, which sheds light on the past of Wels, remains from the anniversary. The museum’s educational program has also been renewed: three new guided tours for different age groups have been created.
The newly designed room on the ground floor, which deals with catfish during the two world wars as well as the inter- and post-war period, is also to be completed soon.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.