eliminated, the injury and what happened

High voltage in seventh episode of the evening of Amici 22. The one that goes on Saturday 29 April it is a very delicate episode, given that at this point there is only one among the competitors of Maria De Filippi’s talent show and the final on Sunday 14 May. After exclusions of Megan, Ndg, Gianmarco, Piccolo G, Samu, Alessio, Federica e Ramon, there are seven competitors left in the race. Here are the previews of the Amici 22 episode broadcast on Saturday 29 April in prime time on Canale 5.

The teams

Only the team of Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo still has three competitors, the other two teams can field two. Inevitably, therefore, each will face numerous performances. So it will be interesting to try to understand how much this is “super job” can affect the physical and nervous strength of children.

Rudy Zerbi-Alessandra Celentano: singer Aaron and dancer Isobel

Lorella Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo: the singers Angelina, Cricca and the dancer Maddalena

Arisa-Raimondo Todaro: the singer Wax and the dancer Mattia

The final

Sunday 14th May the final of Amici 22 will be broadcast in prime time on Canale 5. A final that promises to be particularly hard-fought even if the two favorites are Angelina for singing and Isobel for the dance circuit.

The host

Guest of the seventh episode of Amici 22 is Emma.

The injury

During one of the performances, the dancer Isobel froze hurt her arm and was forced to abandon the race to resort to the care of a physiotherapist.

The eliminated

Also for the episode of Saturday 29 April there will be only one eliminated. Three instead, as usual, the matches of the game during which the three teams compete. I am on the ballot Maddalena, Cricca and Aaron. The ballerina is the first to be rescued. As usual, the name of the elimination – one of the singers Cricca and Aaron – will be announced by Maria De Filippi in the house at the end of the evening episode of Amici 22 on Saturday 29 April.