World

Elisabetta Baldi disappears, she was the wife of judge Antonino Caponnetto

by admin
Elisabetta Baldi disappears, she was the wife of judge Antonino Caponnetto

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

Elisabetta Baldi Caponnetto, wife of judge Antonino Caponnetto, founder and head of the anti-mafia pool of Palermo, who died on 6 December 2002, passed away today in Florence at the age of 101. Born in Pistoia on 1 May…

See also  EU-China, Von der Leyen: "We need a change of pace, European investments at risk"

