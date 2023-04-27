Home » Elly Schlein, the trench coat of two worlds and the story to Vogue: “I have an image consultant expert in color harmony”
World

Elly Schlein, the trench coat of two worlds and the story to Vogue: “I have an image consultant expert in color harmony”

by admin
Elly Schlein, the trench coat of two worlds and the story to Vogue: “I have an image consultant expert in color harmony”

Two non-random choices for casual chic Elly Schlein. The release date, April 25th. The media, Vogue Italia. Two parallel narratives, one in the Milanese piazza della Liberazione at the time of the most right-wing government of the Republic. The other on the web, on social media, which relaunched the trench coat poses of the secretary of the Democratic Party in the studios of the iconic fashion magazine. The trench coat itself, worn among the partisans, as a link between the two worlds.

Because as it reveals…

See also  From the brief conflict to the world clash: what are the 5 war scenarios

You may also like

Crazy offer from LIDL: this one is really...

Iliad wants Vodafone, new rumors about the possible...

PJ Harvey Releases Trailer “A Child’s Question, August”

Nuncio to Hungary on Pope’s visit to Hungary...

Khartoum, destroyed – The Post

Former Fugees rapper found guilty of spying for...

Requests to remove Italian UN rapporteur on Palestine,...

King Charles III, here is the coronation dress-code

New leaks: the US spied on the German...

SGAE presents the exhibition “Times of rock!”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy