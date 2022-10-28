Home World Elon Musk concludes acquisition of Twitter for 44 billion. And fire some executives
Elon Musk, head of Tesla and SpaceX, has officially acquired Twitter for $ 44 billion, according to what many articles in the American trade press report. After months of negotiations, the richest man in the world as a first measure, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, immediately fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives, including CFO Ned Segal. Yesterday Musk posted a video on social media in which he appeared at the entrance to the Twitter office carrying a sink. The message that accompanied the video heralded great news for employees

See also  The US president does not discount: "I think of interests rather than trust"

