Ema Radujko without panties | Entertainment

Ema Radujko was once again the target of comments because of the video in which she posed almost naked.

Source: instagram/emaradujko

About a year ago, the domestic public got to know the then minor Ema Radujko when she recorded and published a music video for the song “Top”, which launched her into the center of commentary, albeit a negative one.

In the video, we saw numerous explicit shots and poses of the young singer, and soon a video from her first performance appeared on the Internet, where she danced in only her panties, accompanied by accompanying dancers. She didn’t stop there. The young singer recently posted photos from bed posing in a thong, and she managed to go “a step further”.

Ema Radujko has now announced her new song with a video that has the internet buzzing. She barely had anything on! Several pieces of fabric covered only a few parts of her body, and this time she really showed too much.

Izvor: Tiktok/emaradujko

Comments on the networks were lined up at lightning speed: “Now she’s gone too far”, “Since yesterday she’s of age, she’s already being filmed naked”, We went to three beautiful ones”, are just a few of them.

