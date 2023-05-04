Emergency workers have never experienced anything so shocking Info

The workers from the emergency services unanimously – “We have never experienced anything so shocking”.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

The day after the massacre at “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school, classes in other schools began with a minute of silence. A minute of silence for peers, friends in the pews. Someone was escorted to school today by their parents, and there were also those who did not let their children go to school. The police officers and members of the emergency services who were on the scene yesterday say that they have never experienced anything so shocking.

Dr. Ivana Stefanović from the Institute for Emergency and Medical Assistance states that the faculty is not prepared for the situation that the team of doctors found at the scene of the shooting. “All the teams stayed until the end, as long as they had to, and then when we came back, someone broke down because it’s really a stress that you don’t prepare for even at university“, adds Stefanović.

Doctor Aleksandar Stijačić from the Institute for Emergency Medical Assistance states that he a friend approached the emergency room and asked if he had seen her child at school. As she says, her child was among the victims, but he didn’t have the strength to tell her. “One friend approached me, whose child was inside, I know both the child and her. I knew that the child was dead, I was not allowed to tell her, I told her – go to the school yard and see what is happening. I couldn’t tell her, the woman would have died,” explains Stijačić.

Let us remind you that yesterday a boy (13) from Belgrade killed eight students, a guard and seriously injured seven other people at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Vračar, into which he fired as many as 57 shots. He fired with his father’s CZ99 pistol, which was allegedly locked in the safe in the apartment.

Yesterday around 8:40 a.m. he started sowing death. At the entrance to the school, he shot the guard from 14 meters, then three girls, the history teacher in the classroom on the first floor, and 11 other students of the same class. The police found five children in the classroom who were not showing signs of life. Six children are in the hospital, as is their teacher.

(MONDO/RTS)