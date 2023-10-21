Emerging Dutch music arrives in Spain

Dutch Music Export It is the result of collaboration between Dutch Performing Arts Fund, Buma Cultuur y Pop Coalition Foundation. This initiative was born with a clear objective: to promote and consolidate the presence of Dutch pop music internationally. Next October 24, Madrid will witness this cultural effort.

In the emblematic Café Berlin in the Spanish capital, the showcases of Nusantara Beat, Julia Sabaté y Maurinor, on a special night coordinated with The Spanish Wave. Tickets are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.es.

Nusantara Beat

The Amsterdam-based sextet Nusantara Beat combines current music with Indonesian traditions, resulting in a mix of pop rhythms and tropical harmonies like the ones we can find on the EP “Djanger/Dry Borondong”published just a few months ago.

What do you expect from these showcases in Madrid?

I think we do not approach these concerts with expectations, but with intentions and hopes. We will try to expand our music and cultural heritage to new audiences who may not be familiar with the Indonesian sounds we are trying to represent. But I can assure you that we always bring a lot of energy and attitude on stage and we hope that it can spread among the audience and that they appreciate what we bring to the table. Playing our music is about having fun and sharing it with the world, so if you like it we hope to be able to return to your beautiful country for many years to come.

How do you expect the Spanish public to respond to your proposal?

That is something that one never knows for sure, but I already mentioned before that we hope that they will react surprised and excited with our proposal. Obviously, we also want to have a good party with all the people dancing and a lot of positive energy. As a band we have never been to Spain before, but some of us have had the pleasure of playing in several of your cities with other projects we have been a part of.

What type of support do you appreciate most from this Dutch Music Export project?

The possibility of spreading our music among new audiences, supporting us and believing in our music, with which we are lucky to be able to represent our country and our culture in Spain.

If The Spanish Wave brings Spanish bands to your country, will you go to those concerts?

I don’t quite understand the question, but if you mean if we would go to see Spanish bands that come to our country to present new sounds to new audiences, without a doubt we will support them.

Julia Sabaté

Julia Sabaté He was born in a small town in Holland, but his connection with our country goes beyond his family roots. To do this, you just have to listen to her debut single and discover the musical coordinates in which she moves.

What do you expect from these showcases in Madrid?

These showcases will be my first time performing in Spain, which is extremely exciting considering that, for some time now, I have been exploring what it means to be half Spanish, half Dutch. I can’t wait to finally interact with the Spanish public and invite them to my trip.

How do you expect the Spanish public to respond to your proposal?

My family and I have roots in Barcelona and I have been to Madrid on multiple occasions for songwriting sessions, both for myself and for other artists, so in a way it feels like going home. I think I can surprise the Spanish audience by incorporating elements of my Dutch and Spanish background both in my performance and in my show.

What type of support do you appreciate most from this Dutch Music Export project?

For an artist, in his early stages, it is difficult both financially and due to contacts to schedule international concerts. Dutch Music Export has helped me tremendously to carry out this debut in Spain by collaborating in offering me these fantastic events and venues. Your support will contribute significantly to the development of my career and my music will finally cross the border to return to Spain.

If The Spanish Wave brings Spanish bands to your country, will you go to those concerts?

Absolutely, without a doubt. It is natural for me to establish ties with the Spanish community and support other Spanish artists in the Netherlands. I think I can learn a lot from your artists and I can be inspired by the way they have taken their music to other countries beyond Spain, exactly the opposite of what I am doing this time.

MAURINO

What of Maurino It is the “future Latin”, a style with its own philosophy that has been plasticized in his album “Now yes”, published last year. As if that were not enough, there has been a recent collaboration with Barcelona’s La Pegatina to break borders.

What do you expect from these showcases in Madrid?

We are tremendously excited to be able to play in the showcases this year and be able to show our music to the Spanish and Spanish-speaking industry. Living in Holland there is nothing more beautiful than arriving in a country where they understand exactly what you want to say; This way we come to understand each other more quickly with the public and we can deepen the musical encounter and exchange.

How do you expect the Spanish public to respond to your proposal?

We have had the honor of playing in Spain a couple of times and it has always been a beautiful experience. So far the Spanish public has reacted very well and we are sure that this will also be the case in these showcases.

What type of support do you appreciate most from this Dutch Music Export project?

The fact of being invited, of being able to connect with Spanish organizations that work on this every day, the experience, the learning… All are elements that will help us on our musical journey.

If The Spanish Wave brings Spanish bands to your country, will you go to those concerts?

Of course! It is important to support each other and thus move forward as a team. Aside from that, interesting collaborations and exchanges can always arise.

