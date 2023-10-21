Captagon: Hamas terrorists probably murder while pumped full of “cocaine for the poor”

It is known as “cocaine for the poor”: Captagon, actually a drug for the treatment of ADHD, is used as a stimulant in the Arab world. As the Jerusalem Post now reports, Hamas fighters also took the pills before they began the attack on Israel on October 7th. Accordingly, tablets were recovered from the pockets of numerous terrorists who lost their lives on Israeli soil.

Captagon suppresses hunger and pain

It is said to suppress pain, fear and hunger. Also strengthen concentration and keep you awake. It is even intended to increase self-confidence – and thus the willingness to take risks. Above all, it is intended to lower the threshold for aggression – probably one reason for the cruel murders carried out by terrorists in Israel.

Captagon has been around since the 1960s. At that time it came onto the German market as a drug intended to treat asthma, as the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) writes. However, it was withdrawn from the market in 1980 due to serious side effects, and sales were completely banned in 2003.

Side effects include depression, hallucinations and anxiety. It is also highly addictive. Since the drug switches off all of the body’s protective mechanisms, excessive stress occurs: those who take it forget to eat and lack vitamins – at the same time they use up a lot of energy. Breakdowns can result, as can psychoses. There is also a risk of brain damage and heart attacks – and can even lead to death.

Already in use by ISIS terrorists in 2015

According to the BKA, what has been sold since the ban with the characteristic Captagon logo on the packaging are tablets which contain the narcotic amphetamine as the main active ingredient.

The narcotic is mainly produced in the Middle East, particularly in Syria and Lebanon. Supporters of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will play a central role, the report says.

As the “Jerusalem Post” further writes, Captagon was probably also used by Isis fighters in November 2015 to suppress fears. The terrorists who carried out attacks in Paris in November of that year are said to have taken over it.

Precisely because the drug is cheap, cheaper than “real” cocaine, it is widely used. In poorer countries the drug can be bought for one or two dollars, in wealthier countries it can be up to 20 dollars per pill. As doctors in Lebanon and Syria explained, Captagon is often used not only by fighters, but also by desperate civilians in conflict zones. In the Gaza area, young people in particular are addicted to the stimulant.

