Home » Emilie Louise Flöge – the inspiring muse of Gustav Klimt – MONDO MODA
World

Emilie Louise Flöge – the inspiring muse of Gustav Klimt – MONDO MODA

by admin
Emilie Louise Flöge – the inspiring muse of Gustav Klimt – MONDO MODA

Musa do painter Gustav Klimt, Emilie Louise Flöge born on August 30, 1874 in Vienna, she was a fashion designer and businesswoman. She started working in 1895 with Pauline, her older sister, when she opened a sewing school. Nine years later, they opened a bespoke clothing workshop known as Schwestern Flöge (Flöge Sisters), on one of the main avenues in Vienna. The shop was a success and Gustav Klimt collaborated with the sisters by making some drawings. However, after the Anschluss with the German Third Reich (Annexation of Austria by Hitler) in 1938, the Flöge store lost its most important customers and had to close. In this way, Emilie began to work at home.

Emilie Flöge met Gustav Klimt when her sister Helene married Ernst, the artist’s brother. Four years later, Ernst died and Gustav became his niece’s guardian and protector. In this period, Emilie and Flöge were already active figures in the Wiener Sezessions (Vienna Secession), a group of artists, including painters, architects and designers who refused to follow the academic tradition of the arts.

Constructions

Despite Emilie’s image appearing in many of Klimt’s works, there are no reliable sources stating that the two were lovers. He was never married, but his biography records numerous amorous adventures, some stable and some platonic. Officially, he had three children, but other sources claim there were 14!

(Fontes: Real Life is Elsewhere | Polifonias)
See also  Russia sends hundreds of teachers to Ukraine: "Education must be corrected"

You may also like

White House officials know Israel is an apartheid...

Microsoft announces five Redfall-themed Limited Edition controllers

Türkiye, illness for Erdogan: electoral commitments cancelled

Ebroclub, Ben Vaughn, Dr Feelgood, Show Me The...

“Trump raped me in a store locker room”....

NSRS invitation to the judge to leave the...

With Biden and Trump senior, the US is...

Zen, hell, school and the courage of mothers

Biković on the film “The Challenge” in Banja...

Inail Sicily, four appointments for the World Day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy