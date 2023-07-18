Home » ENCAJA2 presents its TENTH SEASON at the Jovellanos Theater in Gijón.
World

ENCAJA2 presents its TENTH SEASON at the Jovellanos Theater in Gijón.

by admin
ENCAJA2 presents its TENTH SEASON at the Jovellanos Theater in Gijón.

ENCAJA2 presents its tenth season at the Teatro Jovellanos in Gijón.

The Gijón concert recording cycle, ENCAJA2, adds a new season full of great artists of Asturian, national and international origin. But ENCAJA2 is an exclusive multi-camera recording of concerts inside the stage box of the Jovellanos Theater in Gijón. The recordings are carried out before an audience that shares the space of the stage box with the artist. ENCAJA2 offers the possibility of viewing the pre-recorded concert on the YouTube channel of the Jovellanos Theater with high-quality audiovisual standards.

Encaja2 has, among other objectives, the promotion of artists from the music and international scene. After the inauguration of the cycle with Sastre on July 13, the protagonists of this edition will be Nacho Alvarez (July 27), Lorena Alvarez (September 24), Gecko Turner (September 27), Joana Serrat (October 1), Maderita (October 15), Victor Blacksmith (October 24), Daniel Lumbreras (October 29), Ankli ( Nov. 2), The Smokers (Nov. 8), Enric Montefusco (Nov. 29), Anna Ferrer (Dec. 3), Luke 15 (Dec. 13), Ex Boyfriends (Dec. 26) and the Light, Micro and Point children’s concert. BOXES (December 27).

See also  [Hong Kong News]Political censorship kills overseas lawyers and needs to pass three barriers; accelerate the integration of China and Hong Kong?Li Jiachao's visit to Beijing released the signal; Zheng Xiuwen was sealed again | Overseas Lawyers | National Security Case | Legal Practitioners Regulations | Annual Award | Sammi Cheng | For Me at 19 | Maggie Cheung

You may also like

A US soldier arrested in North Korea: he...

Udinese market – Buta sold to Gil Vicente...

Former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli Found Guilty of...

The 3 current systems to lower the mortgage...

Mamitsho Pontshi: from pilot to deputy general manager...

This Drama return with the EP “Loose Talk”

Nina Badrić what a house on Hvar looks...

Trump investigated for assault on Capitol Hill

PROMETEON TIRE GROUP Global Sustainability Governance consolidated. New...

Venezuelan Activists Protest Against Presence of Vice President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy