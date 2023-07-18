ENCAJA2 presents its TENTH SEASON at the Jovellanos Theater in Gijón.

ENCAJA2 presents its tenth season at the Teatro Jovellanos in Gijón.

The Gijón concert recording cycle, ENCAJA2, adds a new season full of great artists of Asturian, national and international origin. But ENCAJA2 is an exclusive multi-camera recording of concerts inside the stage box of the Jovellanos Theater in Gijón. The recordings are carried out before an audience that shares the space of the stage box with the artist. ENCAJA2 offers the possibility of viewing the pre-recorded concert on the YouTube channel of the Jovellanos Theater with high-quality audiovisual standards.

Encaja2 has, among other objectives, the promotion of artists from the music and international scene. After the inauguration of the cycle with Sastre on July 13, the protagonists of this edition will be Nacho Alvarez (July 27), Lorena Alvarez (September 24), Gecko Turner (September 27), Joana Serrat (October 1), Maderita (October 15), Victor Blacksmith (October 24), Daniel Lumbreras (October 29), Ankli ( Nov. 2), The Smokers (Nov. 8), Enric Montefusco (Nov. 29), Anna Ferrer (Dec. 3), Luke 15 (Dec. 13), Ex Boyfriends (Dec. 26) and the Light, Micro and Point children’s concert. BOXES (December 27).

