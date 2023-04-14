The opening event of Walk the Talk – Energy in motion, Eni’s installation at FuoriSalone 2023 will take place on Monday 17 April in Milan. Inauguration which will take place in the late afternoon at the Brera Botanical Garden.

Stefano Ballista – CEO of ENI Sustainable Mobility will be present; Gilda Bojardi – director of Interni; Martin Kater- director of the Brera Botanical Garden; Italo Rota and Carlo Ratti, both architects.

The installation is designed by Italo Rota and CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati and will involve visitors in a great interactive game. It is set up as part of the “Design Re-Evolution” exhibition-event organized by the Interni magazine.