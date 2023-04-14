32. 21:04 Drexler! After a cross from Bülter, Drexler has a little space in front of the left post and heads the ball into the goal as it falls. Not an easy ball to convert.

31. 21:03 Was there something? Terodde goes down in the right corner of the box after a brief contact from Uremović and demands a penalty. Referee Byrch then whistles as well, but only because of offside.

28. 21:00 Next opportunity for S04! Bülter runs down the left wing and dangerously pushes the ball into the backcourt. Latze takes a long time, but loses the tackle duel against Dárdai.

26. 20:59 Black changes for tactical reasons. Ciğerci hits it and is served correctly. The man from Hertha refuses to shake hands with the coaching team and throws himself frustrated on the bench.

26. 20:57 Substitution at Hertha BSC: Suat Serdar

26. 20:57 Substitution at Hertha BSC: Tolga Ciğerci

25. 20:57 An early change is announced at Hertha. Serdar is already getting ready on the bench.

22. 20:56 Ferryman prevents the connection hit! Seconds later, after a clarification by Schalke, Jovetić lashed out from behind and almost reduced the lead to 1:2. Ferryman jumps to the right in a flash and steers the ball to the post with his fingertips!

22. 20:54 All in all, Hertha remains courageous even with the score of 0:2. The eye-catching Jovetić appeared at the left post after a pass from Lukébakio and was pushed aside by Kamiński at the last moment.

What did Sandro Schwarz say before the game? "We have to channel the emotions properly." Marc Oliver Kempf doesn't do it so well. The Berliner provoked Tim Skarke in front of a Schalke corner and was even warned by the referee afterwards. An unnecessary action.

20. 20:50 Big chance Hertha? Offside! After a few safety passes in his own half, a long shot lands in front of Lukébakio. The Belgian escapes from Matriciani and swings the ball wide to the right. Shortly thereafter, the flag goes up immediately.

17. 20:48 With the 2-0 lead, Schalke is currently in relegation rank 16 in the live table.

15. 20:48 Hertha’s defense for the second goal is insufficient. The capitals are too easily taken by surprise after a throw-in and do not even go into duels.

13. 20:44 Tooor for FC Schalke 04, 2: 0 by Marius Bülter



Schalke increased to 2:0! After a throw-in from the right, Sharke crosses from the run and without any resistance from Hertha into the free penalty area. Bülter starts at the left post and nods his head from a short distance. Schalke really turns on the lights in the basement!

13. 20:44 No boring relegation kick! Both teams play forward from the start and want the big points. After the pressure phase of the guests, S04 also increases again and secures a corner kick with a shot attempt by Bülter.

12. 20:43 Goalscorer Shark delivers the corner and Kral jumps past! There’s not much missing.

11. 20:42 And this standard is not without! Fährmann jumps somewhat uncoordinated through his sixteen when he crosses from Plattenhardt and is lucky that Boateng plays the ball with his hand.

10. 20:41 The pressure from Hertha continues. Since the opening goal, Schalke has almost only been in their own sixteen and is challenged in defense. There is the next corner of the Beliner, now from the left.

From the right side, Ciğerci takes a corner and puts the ball into the sixteen quite hotly. Jovetić prevails again and heads the ball against the post from an offside position. Hertha wants to answer!

8. 20:39 The Berliners show themselves! On the opposite side, Plattenhardt does it better and circles the ball dangerously into the five. Jovetić is present in the danger zone and wins a corner kick.

6. 20:37 A perfect start for FC Schalke 04. How does Hertha react? Ciğerci tries to send a cross ball into the penalty area from the right, but only shoots Matriciani.

3. 20:33 Tooor for FC Schalke 04, 1:0 by Tim Skarke



Now there’s air in the ball again and Sharke slams it in! And how! Schalke breaks free in front of the left corner of the penalty area, turns inwards and steers the play equipment with a wonderful flick in the far corner to the lower edge of the crossbar and into the goal!

2. 20:33 The ball is probably not up to the pressure in the relegation final. When Marco Richter wants to take a throw-in, the ball suddenly loses air.

1. 20:31 dr Felix Brych is the referee and clears the game. Hertha toasts in red jerseys and meets Schalke in blue and white.

1. 20:31 game start

20:29 Welcome to the relegation hit at Schalke and to the special performance of “The light is still on in the basement!” But does that still apply to both teams after the next 90 minutes? Let us surprise you, here we go!

20:06 Schwarz also makes a change after the 2-0 defeat against Leipzig and gives Jovetić a new chance up front today, who forms the Hertha team’s dual leadership with Lukébakio. Also, Richter replaces Kenny in the team.

For Hertha BSC, things are looking bleak in the relegation battle. The Berliners have been waiting for a win since the end of February (2-1 against Augsburg) and are already facing a trend-setting duel against Schalke in the next few weeks: "We know the starting position. You still have seven games to play, but we have to stick to the content," explained Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz at the press conference. "It's a very important game with a huge opportunity."

19:52 As a reaction to the 0: 2 at TSG Hoffenheim, S04 coach Reis changes to a total of five positions today. Jenz is celebrating his comeback in defense and, together with Kamiński, forms the Royal Blues’ new central defence. In addition, Latza, Drexler and Terodde in the storm are allowed to play again.

19:44 FC Schalke 04 in particular are hoping for a turnaround in the relegation battle with today’s home game and want to start a turnaround with their fans behind them. “On Friday we want to show the face that distinguished us the previous weeks,” said S04 coach Thomas Reis. After a strong phase at the beginning of the year, when Schalke went undefeated eight times in a row, the Royal Blues recently suffered two clear defeats in a row against Hoffenheim (0:2) and Leverkusen (0:3).

19:36 18th place against 17th place, no losing – that’s what it’s all about today in the basement cracker between bottom of the table Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC. After four games without a win for Royal Blue and five games without a win for Hertha, only a three-pointer counts for both teams in a direct duel.