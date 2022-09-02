Source title: The 2021 National “Sports School Cup” football match (women’s team) ended successfully in Kaiyuan, Yunnan

On the afternoon of August 30, the 2021 National “Sports School Cup” football match (women’s team) hosted by the Youth Sports Department of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Football Association ended successfully in Kaiyuan City, Yunnan Province. The competition adopts the competition system. Since the start of the competition on August 22, 25 teams from all over the country have competed fiercely. In the end, Liaoning Provincial Sports School won the championship, Shanghai Sports School won the runner-up, and Weifang Sports School won the third runner-up. Champion-Liaoning Provincial Sports School Runner-up – Shanghai Sports School Second runner-up – Weifang Sports School In this “Sports School Cup” competition, we will resolutely implement the spirit of important instructions and instructions on competition discipline and anti-doping work, improve our political position, and strengthen our responsibility. The Organizing Committee has repeatedly emphasized the competition style and discipline, with a “zero tolerance” attitude, to effectively achieve the goal of “zero occurrence” of doping problems in this competition, and to ensure that a clean, clean and honest competition will be held. From the group stage to the final, the participating athletes fought tenaciously and fully demonstrated the spirit of “sounding roses”. After the match, they were humble and polite. The two sides greeted each other and thanked the referees and coaches of both sides, showing the excellent quality of women’s football in the sports school. The participating officials obeyed the arrangements of the organizing committee, respected the referees and competition officials, and commanded the team in a civilized manner during the game, showing the excellent quality of the coaches. During the competition, the Organizing Committee will coordinate the competition, epidemic prevention, accommodation, transportation, security, medical care and other aspects, and keep close contact with the relevant persons in charge to provide high-quality services for the participating teams. The service guarantee work of this competition has won unanimous praise. The Chinese Football Association selects game supervisors, referee supervision and professional referees for the game to ensure fairness and impartiality. Nucleic acid amplification testing Team nutrition three meals During the competition, each participating team showed a good spirit and fighting spirit, and made a wonderful showdown. Some of the games were in a frenzy, and some games, including the finals, were even decided by penalty kicks. The competition supervisor said: The participating teams in this competition have all played their own level. The fierce competition has a high training value for the players. I believe the players will gain something. See also The first international competition after the completion of the first body transformation of the Asian Figure Skating Open intense competition During the event, Le Jingzhong, a coach training instructor from the AFC and the Chinese Football Association, conducted a three-day special training combining practical and theoretical training for the team leaders and coaches. Through the combination of indoor theoretical explanations and outdoor drills, the details and application scenarios are explained in simple terms, so that the coaches have a deeper understanding of the teaching method and further improve the professional level of the coaches. Coach training Professional technical service agencies use Statsports APEX sports performance monitoring system and Player Maker football intelligent technical and tactical analysis system to collect game data, and help coaches fully grasp players through nearly 100 physical fitness data and technical and tactical indicators such as running distance and left and right foot usage. The physical ability and technical level, scientific and systematic adjustment of technical and tactical. Monitoring equipment The Youth Training Office of the Youth Sports Department of the State Sports General Administration, the National Sports School Federation, the Honghe Prefecture Education and Sports Bureau and some leaders of Kaiyuan City attended the award ceremony and presented awards to the winning units, teams and individuals. The list of winners is as follows: Champion: Liaoning Provincial Sports School Runner-up: Shanghai Sports School Third runner-up: Weifang Sports School Best goalkeeper: Hou Shumei, Peng Xiaoyu, Geng Xinrui Top scorer: Yang Xiaomin, Gao Yulan, Zhou Yajie Future football stars: Dai Xinyu, Xie Zongmei, Wu Hanxuan, Li Zixuan, Cheng Haitang, Liu Yijing, Gao Yulan, Ni Bichen best goalie top scorer football future star Excellent coaches: Huang Jianxiong, Ma Lin, Xue Ming, Yan Guo, Guo Jilin, Mai Jiewen, Zhong Haiwei, Wang Junkai Outstanding referees: Yu Hong, Liu Huan, Wang Nan, He Yang, Gao Ziqi, Xu Jiamei, Kang Xin, Bu Xiaoyu Excellent coach excellent referee Outstanding Competition Organization Award Excellent Talent Delivery Award Outstanding Competition Organization Award: Kaiyuan Municipal People’s Government Outstanding Talent Delivery Award: Shanghai Sports School, Liaoning Sports School, Weifang Sports School, Wuhan Sports School, Guangzhou Sports Vocational Technical College, Henan Sports Middle School, Meizhou Sports School, Qujing Sports School a team Spiritual Civilization Award: All 25 participating teams

On the afternoon of August 30, the 2021 National “Sports School Cup” football match (women’s team) hosted by the Youth Sports Department of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Football Association ended successfully in Kaiyuan City, Yunnan Province. The competition adopts the competition system. Since the start of the competition on August 22, 25 teams from all over the country have competed fiercely. In the end, Liaoning Provincial Sports School won the championship, Shanghai Sports School won the runner-up, and Weifang Sports School won the third runner-up.

Champion-Liaoning Provincial Sports School

Runner-up – Shanghai Sports School

Second runner-up – Weifang Sports School

In this “Sports School Cup” competition, we will resolutely implement the spirit of important instructions and instructions on competition discipline and anti-doping work, improve our political position, and strengthen our responsibility. The Organizing Committee has repeatedly emphasized the competition style and discipline, with a “zero tolerance” attitude, to effectively achieve the goal of “zero occurrence” of doping problems in this competition, and to ensure that a clean, clean and honest competition will be held. From the group stage to the final, the participating athletes fought tenaciously and fully demonstrated the spirit of “sounding roses”. After the match, they were humble and polite. The two sides greeted each other and thanked the referees and coaches of both sides, showing the excellent quality of women’s football in the sports school. The participating officials obeyed the arrangements of the organizing committee, respected the referees and competition officials, and commanded the team in a civilized manner during the game, showing the excellent quality of the coaches.

During the competition, the Organizing Committee will coordinate the competition, epidemic prevention, accommodation, transportation, security, medical care and other aspects, and keep close contact with the relevant persons in charge to provide high-quality services for the participating teams. The service guarantee work of this competition has won unanimous praise. The Chinese Football Association selects game supervisors, referee supervision and professional referees for the game to ensure fairness and impartiality.

Nucleic acid amplification testing

Team nutrition three meals

During the competition, each participating team showed a good spirit and fighting spirit, and made a wonderful showdown. Some of the games were in a frenzy, and some games, including the finals, were even decided by penalty kicks. The competition supervisor said: The participating teams in this competition have all played their own level. The fierce competition has a high training value for the players. I believe the players will gain something.

intense competition

During the event, Le Jingzhong, a coach training instructor from the AFC and the Chinese Football Association, conducted a three-day special training combining practical and theoretical training for the team leaders and coaches. Through the combination of indoor theoretical explanations and outdoor drills, the details and application scenarios are explained in simple terms, so that the coaches have a deeper understanding of the teaching method and further improve the professional level of the coaches.

Coach training

Professional technical service agencies use Statsports APEX sports performance monitoring system and Player Maker football intelligent technical and tactical analysis system to collect game data, and help coaches fully grasp players through nearly 100 physical fitness data and technical and tactical indicators such as running distance and left and right foot usage. The physical ability and technical level, scientific and systematic adjustment of technical and tactical.

Monitoring equipment

The Youth Training Office of the Youth Sports Department of the State Sports General Administration, the National Sports School Federation, the Honghe Prefecture Education and Sports Bureau and some leaders of Kaiyuan City attended the award ceremony and presented awards to the winning units, teams and individuals.

The list of winners is as follows:

Champion: Liaoning Provincial Sports School

Runner-up: Shanghai Sports School

Third runner-up: Weifang Sports School

Best goalkeeper: Hou Shumei, Peng Xiaoyu, Geng Xinrui

Top scorer: Yang Xiaomin, Gao Yulan, Zhou Yajie

Future football stars: Dai Xinyu, Xie Zongmei, Wu Hanxuan, Li Zixuan, Cheng Haitang, Liu Yijing, Gao Yulan, Ni Bichen

best goalie

top scorer

football future star

Excellent coaches: Huang Jianxiong, Ma Lin, Xue Ming, Yan Guo, Guo Jilin, Mai Jiewen, Zhong Haiwei, Wang Junkai

Outstanding referees: Yu Hong, Liu Huan, Wang Nan, He Yang, Gao Ziqi, Xu Jiamei, Kang Xin, Bu Xiaoyu

Excellent coach

excellent referee

Outstanding Competition Organization Award

Excellent Talent Delivery Award

Outstanding Competition Organization Award: Kaiyuan Municipal People’s Government

Outstanding Talent Delivery Award: Shanghai Sports School, Liaoning Sports School, Weifang Sports School, Wuhan Sports School, Guangzhou Sports Vocational Technical College, Henan Sports Middle School, Meizhou Sports School, Qujing Sports School a team

Spiritual Civilization Award: All 25 participating teams