Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, July 30 (Reporters Chen Di and Dong Xiaohong) On the 30th, the 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (finals) held a press conference on the preparations for the event in Chengdu. The emblem of the event has attracted much attention. Officially unveiled.

According to reports, the overall logo of the emblem is mainly shaped by table tennis rackets and table tennis balls, and table tennis rackets hit the ball, highlighting the theme of the table tennis event and the nature of the event at the highest international level. Taking Du Fu’s famous sentence “Hua Zhongjin Official City” as the concept, the circle is outlined with the artistic conception of blooming flowers, highlighting the natural and ecological beauty of Chengdu Park City; the handle of the table tennis racket is based on the twin towers of Chengdu’s landmark financial city, highlighting Chengdu. The beauty of an international metropolis; it is based on the sphere of table tennis, and cleverly integrates the elements of the sun god bird unearthed from the Jinsha site to present the sense of table tennis spinning, which not only highlights the ancient and long-standing urban heritage of Chengdu, but at the same time With the help of a more technological presentation, let the world feel the innovation and vitality of the Land of Abundance.

In addition, the design of the emblem uses two colors of passion red and technology blue, which not only match the blue of the table tennis table and the red of the table tennis racket, reflecting the theme of the table tennis competition of the World Table Tennis Championships, and at the same time, it is in harmony with the enthusiastic sports atmosphere of Chengdu, which is changing with each passing day. of modern development.

ITTF President Petra Sorin commented: “The emblem is a powerful symbol of our sport, covering Sichuan’s rich landscape and cultural features, as well as a reflection of traditional Chinese culture. This excellent design and The performance of the players will not only inspire and inspire the world, but will be a testament to our hard work and a sign that the players have the opportunity to play in the best and safest conditions. At this moment, let us unite under the emblem and work together Work hard to ensure the success of the World Table Tennis Championships team competition in two months.”

The 56th World Table Tennis Championships in 2022 will be held in Chengdu from September 30 to October 9. Earlier, the ITTF announced the list of 40 shortlisted teams for men and women. In addition to the host Chinese team, traditional strong teams such as Germany, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, and Singapore will all participate.