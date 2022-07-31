Home World Floods in Kentucky, USA have killed 25 local victims: I have nothing – yqqlm
World

Floods in Kentucky, USA have killed 25 local victims: I have nothing – yqqlm

by admin
Floods in Kentucky, USA have killed 25 local victims: I have nothing – yqqlm

25 dead in Kentucky floods, local victims: I have nothing

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-31 14:53

CCTV News Client News The floods caused by heavy rains in eastern Kentucky for several days have killed 25 people. Many affected people evacuated without preparation, and almost everything was engulfed by the flood.

Affected resident Hubert Thomas: I put my life savings into that house, and now I have nothing, nothing.

Hubert Thomas is a retired coal miner who lives with his nephew Harvey. On the 27th, a sudden flood broke their peaceful life.

Affected resident Harvey Thomas: I was already asleep and woke up at about 2:30 or 3:00 in the morning, when the water was very close to us, but it hadn’t poured into the house. Within an hour, the room was flooded, and it was getting worse.

The floods have caused the uncle and nephew to evacuate in a hurry. They are currently sheltering in a local park, and they are at a loss when it comes to the future.

Affected resident Harvey Thomas: I don’t even know where to start, what to do, where to go. I think people who take refuge here have to accept a lot of reality that this flood is worse than anything we’ve ever encountered, probably one of the worst disasters that have ever happened here.

As of July 30, a flood warning remained in place for eastern Kentucky. More than 10 people are still unaccounted for as rescue workers are inaccessible in some areas, and the death toll is expected to rise, according to reports.

You may also like

Indian MiG-21 trainer crashed, two pilots seriously injured...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow will open Olenivka prison...

The 24th World AIDS Conference China Satellite Conference...

For a week in a row, Macau has...

Heavy rainfall in many places in Pakistan triggered...

Pope encourages Canadian Inuit youth: Come see the...

burst!Biden’s new crown virus test result is positive...

New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public...

The Russian army said it was fighting against...

Biden tests positive for new coronavirus again, needs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy