25 dead in Kentucky floods, local victims: I have nothing

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-31 14:53

CCTV News Client News The floods caused by heavy rains in eastern Kentucky for several days have killed 25 people. Many affected people evacuated without preparation, and almost everything was engulfed by the flood.

Affected resident Hubert Thomas: I put my life savings into that house, and now I have nothing, nothing.

Hubert Thomas is a retired coal miner who lives with his nephew Harvey. On the 27th, a sudden flood broke their peaceful life.

Affected resident Harvey Thomas: I was already asleep and woke up at about 2:30 or 3:00 in the morning, when the water was very close to us, but it hadn’t poured into the house. Within an hour, the room was flooded, and it was getting worse.

The floods have caused the uncle and nephew to evacuate in a hurry. They are currently sheltering in a local park, and they are at a loss when it comes to the future.

Affected resident Harvey Thomas: I don’t even know where to start, what to do, where to go. I think people who take refuge here have to accept a lot of reality that this flood is worse than anything we’ve ever encountered, probably one of the worst disasters that have ever happened here.

As of July 30, a flood warning remained in place for eastern Kentucky. More than 10 people are still unaccounted for as rescue workers are inaccessible in some areas, and the death toll is expected to rise, according to reports.