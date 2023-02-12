Enter Shikari release their second single “It Hurts” included in their new album “A Kiss For The Whole World” which will be available on April, the 21st.

The single follows the roots of their first single “(pls) set me on fire”. The song brings a wake-up call to changing our view of the world and changing the ways we judge ourselves. Producer and vocalist, Rou Reynolds confesses that: “It Hurts” came to me in a dream. Literally. The melody, the chords and the fully formulated chorus were all part of a dream that fortunately stayed with me when I woke up.

The group will have several concerts for the release of their new album in Europe and the United States in February, March, and April. In addition, they will have some special shows in the United Kingdom, where tickets were sold in minutes, although there are still some tickets on sale. The last tickets you can buy them here.

It’s been three years since the group released an album for the last time, which is why fans are eagerly awaiting this new album that will be released. April 21. The limited editions of the disc will include “Live From Alexandra Palace 3”disc and DVD recorded live in London in December 2021 in front of an audience of 10,000 people.