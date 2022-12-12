The new Turkish Tayfun ballistic missiles can reach Athens: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this during a speech in Samsun, in the north of the country. Several international media reports it, including Politico and Ekathimerini. “Now we have started producing our own missiles,” Erdogan said. “Of course this production frightens the Greeks. When you say ‘Tayfun’, the Greeks get scared and say: “He will hit Athens”. Well, of course he will if he doesn’t keep his cool.’

The Turkish mission to intimidate Greece therefore continues. Now through this new Turkish-made missile. Tayfun, which means “typhoon” in Turkish, is a short-range ballistic missile developed by Turkey, Politico explains. This is the missile “which was launched in October on the Black Sea and hit a target at a distance of about 560 km: a range more than double that of the current missiles in the Turkish arsenal”. Turkey – writes Politico magazine – has intensified its intimidating rhetoric against Greece in recent months, in the midst of what Ankara sees as a growing military build-up on the Greek islands in the Aegean, near the Turkish coast. In a repeated, thinly veiled threat, Erdoğan said: “We can strike down suddenly, at night, when the time comes,” reports Politico. Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu warned Greece to stop militarizing the Aegean islands, otherwise Ankara would take “the necessary measures on the ground”.