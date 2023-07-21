Home » Eric Jiménez, New York Dolls and more in the program of the next In-Edit
Eric Jiménez, New York Dolls and more in the program of the next In-Edit

Eric Jiménez, New York Dolls and more in the program of the next In-Edit

It’s been twenty-one years since In-Edit, and the International Music Documentary Film Festival is still in full swing. This edition will be held from October 26 to November 5 at the MOOBY Aribau cinemas in Barcelona and the first documentaries that can be seen in this edition have already been released.

The confirmed documentaries are the following: “Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story” (Andrew Rich, 22), about the American power pop band Redd Kross; “The importance of being called Ernesto and the bullshit of being called Eric” (César Martínez Herrada, 22), a portrait of the drummer from Lagartija Nick y The planets; “Dusty & Stones” (Jesse Rudoy, ​​22), on country singing in South Africa; “Elis & Tom, it just had to be with you” (Roberto de Oliveira & Jom Tob Azulay, 22), about Elis the Queen y Tom Jobim; ­“Music For Black Pigeons” (Andreas Koefoed & Jørgen Leth, 22), about the relationship between the Danish guitarist and composer Jakob Bro and countless jazz musicians; “Personality Crisis: One Night Only” (Martin Scorsese & David Tedeschi, 22), which revolves around David Johansenvocalist of New York Dolls and his alter ego Buster Poindexter; “Revolutionary Quartet, l’enigma Gerhard” (Xavier Bosch, 23), which explores the figure of the Catalan avant-garde musician Robert Gerhard; “Riqueni” (Paco Bech, 23), focused on the problems with alcohol and the health of the flamenco guitarist Rafael Riqueni y “Hung Up On A Dream. The Zombies Documentary” (Robert Schwartzman, 23), with precisely The Zombies as protagonists.

