Another great goal from the Manchester City striker

Source: Profimedia

Manchester City beat Southampton away (4:1), continued their pursuit of the leader Arsenal and scored one of the most beautiful goals of the season. Of course, he is the work of a wonder striker Erlinga Holland, who in the 68th minute took advantage of a great assist from Dzeko Grealish and hit the home team’s net with a shot over his head. The combination of the two current best players of the “citizens” and the Norwegian’s finish left everyone breathless, so the legendary Newcastle striker Alan Shearer immediately wrote on Twitter: “Erling Haaland is sensational, what a goal!”. It was the center forward’s 30th goal this season, and it’s only the beginning of April!

Pep Guardiola proudly and smilingly went from one player to another after the game and congratulated them on another convincing triumph. In the last round, Liverpool was defeated with a score of 4:1, and this Saturday it was the same result again. Goals were also scored by Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez, while Holland was the double scorer.

While from round to round everyone is delighted with the 195-centimeter-tall striker, it is often forgotten that this is only his first season in England and that he is only 22 years old. However, such a class does not require a period of adaptation, nor does it require time to get used to it, although it certainly helps when the centre-forward is surrounded by aces like Kevin De Bruyne, Grealish, Bernardo Silva and other City stars.

