School, Meloni: “We want to enhance technical institutes”

Georgia Melons prepare one Revolution from the school. The premiere at Vinitaly of Verona heralds the creation of a new address: il made in Italy. On the stage of the auditorium of the Fair, Meloni rewards the students of the agricultural institutes who have won a national competition and – we read in Repubblica – invites them to show pride and spirit of belonging: “The real high school is yoursthe one most deeply linked to Italian culture”. The premier reinforces the concept and attacks those who believe the Classico or what Scientific most useful schools for build a future. “I smile when I hear that with the choice of high school – she says – there is a professional outlet. In the technical institutes there are professional opportunities much higher than other routes”. Meloni forcefully relaunches a workhorse of the electoral campaign: the made in Italy high school.

“We want value il link that exists between our culturethe territories and our identity”, insists the Prime Minister. In the pipeline – continues Repubblica – there is already a bill: the signature, of course, belongs to the parliamentarians of Brothers of Italy. And the basic idea is the one expressed by another authoritative exponent of the party, the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, also present at an event “overrun” by government officials (nine in the first two days of Vinitaly). “In recent years we have had one left which enticed i young to do the Lyceum – says Santanchè – and what it was was somewhat destroyed the technical institutewhich it is very importantalso for the turismo“.

