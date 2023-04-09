Home Health Warning from the Civil Protection for Rains and Thunderstorms, ‘wet’ Easter in at least 7 Regions
Warning from the Civil Protection for Rains and Thunderstorms, 'wet' Easter in at least 7 Regions

Warning from the Civil Protection for Rains and Thunderstorms, ‘wet’ Easter in at least 7 Regions

Civil Protection Weather Alert for April 9, 2023

It will be one Easter marked by bad weather that of Sunday 9 April, in particular in the Centre-South. For this reason, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather warning on the regions most at risk of thunderstorms and violent climatic phenomena.

The regions affected by the weather warning of YELLOW ALERT there will be at least 7 during the feast day of Santa Pasqua, with the possibility of rains mainly of a stormy nature, possible new premises and isolated hailstorms as has already happened in the past few hours. According to the Civil Protection bulletin, the regions affected by the weather alert on Easter Sunday are as follows: Calabria, Abruzzo, Basilicata, Molise, Puglia, Sicily and Lazio.

Weather, the forecast for Sunday 9 April
According to weather forecasts, Sunday 9 April will be mostly sunny in the northern regions, but rain and thunderstorms are expected in particular in the middle and lower Adriatic and, more generally, in the south. Showers will also affect Tuscany and the Triveneto. Temperatures still slightly decreasing.

