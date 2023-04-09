​

The Apology of Socrates

author:[古希腊] Plato

Translated by: Cheng Zhimin

Publisher: Huaxia Publishing House

“Socrates’ Apology” describes that in 399 BC, a young man named Meletus sued the philosopher Socrates in Athens, saying that he did not believe in the gods of the city-state, and at the same time introduced new gods and things to corrupt the youth. . So Socrates was arraigned and made his famous plea before a jury of five hundred. Socrates refused to flee because that would be a direct violation of the law. He stood trial, made his first public speech, and defended himself. He accepted no exile or fine because he maintained his innocence. He accepted only a verdict of acquittal or death. In the end, Socrates was sentenced to death.

Socrates is known as the sage of the West, and his trial and execution constitute the motif of Western philosophy. “Socrates’ Apology” is undoubtedly one of the most moving works in the West. Plato composed this dialogue to defend his teacher Socrates. In a way, all of Plato’s works are defenses of Socrates. After all, to defend Socrates is to defend philosophy as a way of life, to defend nobility.

This book is one in the “Plato Readers” series. There are many Chinese translations of “Socrates’ Apology”. As a new translation, this book has the following advantages. 1. On the basis of the translation, this book adds medium-length annotations to help readers understand the background, plot and subtle meaning between the lines of the original text. The annotations focus on sorting out the context, avoiding pedantry, clearing up reading barriers, and are suitable for ordinary readers to get started with classics. 2. The translator of this book has clearly outlined the structure of the work, divided chapters, and added subtitles to make the development of the plot and the framework of meaning clearer and easier for readers to grasp. 3. The translator pays attention to the literariness and drama of the work, and the translation pays attention to tone and wording, which is full of literary talent and appeal. 4. The translator translated it strictly according to the original Greek text, referring to many translations, and using the directors of each school, so the translation is accurate.