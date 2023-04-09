author:[古希腊] Plato
Translated by: Cheng Zhimin
Publisher: Huaxia Publishing House
“Socrates’ Apology” describes that in 399 BC, a young man named Meletus sued the philosopher Socrates in Athens, saying that he did not believe in the gods of the city-state, and at the same time introduced new gods and things to corrupt the youth. . So Socrates was arraigned and made his famous plea before a jury of five hundred. Socrates refused to flee because that would be a direct violation of the law. He stood trial, made his first public speech, and defended himself. He accepted no exile or fine because he maintained his innocence. He accepted only a verdict of acquittal or death. In the end, Socrates was sentenced to death.
Socrates is known as the sage of the West, and his trial and execution constitute the motif of Western philosophy. “Socrates’ Apology” is undoubtedly one of the most moving works in the West. Plato composed this dialogue to defend his teacher Socrates. In a way, all of Plato’s works are defenses of Socrates. After all, to defend Socrates is to defend philosophy as a way of life, to defend nobility.
This book is one in the “Plato Readers” series. There are many Chinese translations of “Socrates’ Apology”. As a new translation, this book has the following advantages. 1. On the basis of the translation, this book adds medium-length annotations to help readers understand the background, plot and subtle meaning between the lines of the original text. The annotations focus on sorting out the context, avoiding pedantry, clearing up reading barriers, and are suitable for ordinary readers to get started with classics. 2. The translator of this book has clearly outlined the structure of the work, divided chapters, and added subtitles to make the development of the plot and the framework of meaning clearer and easier for readers to grasp. 3. The translator pays attention to the literariness and drama of the work, and the translation pays attention to tone and wording, which is full of literary talent and appeal. 4. The translator translated it strictly according to the original Greek text, referring to many translations, and using the directors of each school, so the translation is accurate.
Author:[Ancient Rome]Epictetus
Translated by: Hao Fuqiang
Publisher: China Social Sciences Press
In a world beyond your grasp, can you let your limited life radiate the extreme brilliance of humanity? In the ancient West, this was the preoccupation of the Stoics. This “Philosophical Conversations”, composed of Epictetus’s student Arrian (Arrian) and his teacher’s impromptu speeches, shows us exactly what this ill-fated Stoic philosopher thinks about life. The rational discussion of the ultimate good teaches us how wise men should live in accordance with human nature.
Some people say that the philosophical theories of the Stoics are the most worldly philosophical theories. I personally think that the so-called WTO is to provide psychological skills and ways of thinking to deal with the troubles of life, rather than just thinking about metaphysical issues such as the meaning of life and the purpose of the universe. It pays more attention to human life itself and explores how to obtain happiness and peace. I think a sentence in “Meditations” can clearly see the characteristics of “entering the world“: the god of fate bestows on him the enjoyment of life, and he accepts it all, neither complacent nor ashamed of receiving it. Enjoy as much as you can when you want to enjoy it, take it for granted; don’t feel regretful when you don’t have to enjoy it.
“Philosophical Conversations” is composed of many conversations of Epictetus, recorded by his student Ali. This is the third Stoic book I read, the other two being Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations and Seneca’s On Happiness. Compared with the other two books, I personally feel that “Philosophical Conversations” is richer in content and involves more aspects, providing readers with a richer perspective to understand the core of Stoic philosophy.
author:[明] Yuan Liaofan
Sold by: Knowledge Book
Publisher: Taihai Publishing House
“Four Lessons of Liaofan” was written by Yuan Liaofan in the Ming Dynasty when he was sixty-nine years old, in order to teach his son Yuan Tianqi to know the truth of fate. Distinguish the standard of good and evil, and change the past for good. The full text is divided into four parts: “the study of establishing fate”, “the method of accumulating goodness”, “the method of correcting mistakes” and “the effect of humility”.
Although the length of the article is short, it has a profound connotation of morality and integrates the thoughts of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism. Realize the truth, goodness and beauty of the Chinese culture to demonstrate the principles of “you will reap melons if you plant melons”, “goodness will be rewarded”, “progressiveness, and all wishes will come true”. It is plain but not ostentatious, simple but not simple, so it has lasted for hundreds of years. Today, it is still widely praised and popular among people.
“Four Lessons of Liaofan” is a warning book written by Yuan Liaofan, a thinker in the Ming Dynasty, to his son. From the perspectives of Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism, the book tells the story of Mr. Yuan Liaofan’s own transformation of destiny. It is highly praised by later scholars and is known as “the first good book in Chinese history” and “the book of wisdom in life”. .
“Liaofan Four Lessons” is the same as Zhuge Liang’s “Jingzi Xun”. It is a family letter, mainly for future generations, for self-cultivation and accumulation of good works. It is not long, but it combines its own experience and tells the truth. The essence of the thoughts of the Three Schools is a rare masterpiece handed down from generation to generation.
It is said that after Zeng Guofan finished reading this book, he was filled with awe and immediately changed his name to “Disheng”. “To cleanse, take away the pollution of its old pollution; to live, take Yuan Liaofan’s words in the book: Everything in the past is like dying yesterday; everything after that is like being born today.” A must-read life wisdom book for children and nephews.
Author: Marcus Aurelius
Produced by: Qingdou Bookstore
Publisher: Central Compilation Press
“Meditations” written by Marco Aurelius, the first philosopher emperor in ancient Rome, is a book written for himself, and most of the content is written by him in the pommel horse Lawton. It comes from the author’s feelings about himself in the court and the chaotic world he lives in, and pursues a calm and optimistic life. This book is a milestone in Stoicism.
This book teaches us that intellectual capacity is what sets us apart from the animals and is an important strength that we must make full use of. He believed (like all Stoics) that our rationality could be used to understand the universal rationality existing in nature, which would lead to agreement with it. Our rational minds have complete power over our opinions. Marcus – who has more control over himself than most: “You have the power to control your thoughts – not external events.” Realize this and you will find power.
People do terrible or at least unpleasant things all the time, and we are only responsible for our own virtue. Even when we are surrounded by mistakes, we can choose to be good people. When another person hurts us, we can respond kindly, suggesting that they correct their mistake when possible, but we can also accept that advice if they ignore it. When another person irritates us, we must immediately consider their point of view, remember that we also make mistakes, and respond positively and nonchalantly to any harm that may be done to us.
Author:[France]Oscar Brenifier
Publisher: Huaxia Publishing House
This book treats philosophy as a practice. The author argues that if we can practice philosophy, or apply philosophical viewpoints, and at the same time understand the history of philosophical culture and various trends of thought, and be familiar with the main issues debated by different authors and schools of thought, we can more effectively identify and understand what we care about , the people we talk to, what they care about, and thus learn about the dilemmas that prevent them from moving forward.
This book examines the meaning of philosophy from the perspective of philosophical culture, philosophical field, philosophical attitude, and philosophical ability, and conducts in-depth discussions on attitude and ability. The author strengthens people’s speculative ability by advocating the cultivation of five philosophical abilities of deepening, conceptualization, problematization, dialectics, and intuition, and learning and practicing them in daily life. This makes the book have superior practical significance. Moreover, the author puts forward his own detailed insights on how to ask questions, how to establish the rules of philosophical practice in a game way, how to conduct philosophical discussions, how to conduct philosophical consultation, how to think through contradictory viewpoints, obstacles and solutions to philosophical practice, etc. And views, which have very strong guiding significance for philosophical practice and philosophical practice. At the same time, this book is also very friendly to beginners who are just getting started in philosophy, and it is helpful for them to have an overview of philosophy and establish a scientific philosophical view.