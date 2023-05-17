Erling Holland wants to join Real Madrid Sport

Awkward timing and bad news for Pep Guardiola who could be without his best player Erling Holland.

Source: Profimedia

Inter made it to the final of the Champions League and now Simone Inzaghi’s players can almost do it to calmly watch the second rematch between Manchester City and Real Madrid (Wednesday, 9:00 p.m.) since whoever of these two teams gets through – will be a big favorite in the match that will be played on June 10 in Istanbul. There was no winner in the first meeting at the “Bernabé” (1:1), and it seems that the games of Madrid have already begun, who are trying to disrupt Guardiola’s plans off the field.

The day before the decisive match, the renowned “Atletik” released information that Erling Holland, City’s best player, wants to join the Real Madrid camp, which is certainly not good news for the leaders of the Etihad club. The timing of the announcement is particularly problematic, as the Norwegian could “lose focus” before the match.

Spanish journalist Mario Kortahena, who follows Real Madrid for “Atletico”, announced that Holland moved to City because the club’s operatives convinced him that he would not get a chance next to Karim Benzema and the then “certain reinforcement” Kylian Mbappe, so the Norwegian is therefore chose the Premier League. However, considering that Real is slowly planning “life after Benzema”, it is certain that they will choose Holland as his successor.

“Holland still decides his own future. We learn from reliable sources that in the summer of next year he can leave City for 200 million euros, while in the summer of 2025 the price drops to 175 million euros. Both clauses apply to non-English clubs. Real found out about these conditions and were in disbelief about it“, states “Atletik”.

In the conclusion of the text, it is added that Real Madrid still wants Holland, just as Holland wants Real Madrid, so the era of the “cyborg” in City could end very soon, even though he scored 52 goals in 48 games this season.