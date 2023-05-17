Home » NBA draft 2023, the complete order of picks after the Lottery won by San Antonio
Sports

NBA draft 2023, the complete order of picks after the Lottery won by San Antonio

by admin
NBA draft 2023, the complete order of picks after the Lottery won by San Antonio

For the third time in their history, the San Antonio Spurs win the Draft Lottery and will be able to select Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. Charlotte will choose with number 2, while Portland will follow with 3 and Houston with 4. Disappointment for Detroit which drops to number 5 despite having the worst record in the league: below is the entire pick order of the next 22 Draft June to follow on Sky Sport

See also  Champions League, pride of Treviso Basket: drag Tofas Bursa to overtime, the Turks win 82-80

You may also like

NBA draft: San Antonio Spurs can select super...

Inter in the Champions League 2023 final: tickets...

Defeat in Hanover – Darmstadt’s promotion celebration is...

Abodi: “Inter in the Champions League final with...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Superstar Draisaitl cancels the...

Musetti-Tsitspisas, Internationals of Rome, result: 5-7, 5-7- breaking...

NHL professional Leon Draisaitl cancels after the play-off...

Nikola Jokic posts another triple-double, Nuggets edge Lakers...

Year of the Referee: The fight against disrespect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy