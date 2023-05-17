NBA draft 2023, the complete order of picks after the Lottery won by San Antonio

21
For the third time in their history, the San Antonio Spurs win the Draft Lottery and will be able to select Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. Charlotte will choose with number 2, while Portland will follow with 3 and Houston with 4. Disappointment for Detroit which drops to number 5 despite having the worst record in the league: below is the entire pick order of the next 22 Draft June to follow on Sky Sport
