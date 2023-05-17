Home » Concern in Tamalameque for violence over road works
Concern in Tamalameque for violence over road works

Concerned are some inhabitants of the municipality of Tamalameque, Cesar, who reported the presence of criminals who apparently seek to paralyze works in the rural area of ​​the municipality if they do not receive money.

According to the community, these are works carried out by the Cesar Governorate to pave tertiary roads in order to improve mobility.

However, they suspect that the contractors would come under pressure to deliver money in exchange for fully materializing the project. In fact, on Tuesday morning some criminals tried to burn part of the machinery used in the work.

The station manager tells me that it was carried out in the village of Pueblo Nuevo, but that the event did not materialize and the perpetrators are unknown”, stated Yisel Pino Barón, Secretary of Government of Tamalameque.

However, the official affirmed that she does not know if the contractors of the work They are being pressured for extortion.

Yes, I have heard (about extortion), but in the slang of the townspeople and not directly from the competent bodies. I know that the work was stopped for a while less than a month ago”, Pino Barón said.

The police authorities are investigating the attempt to burn the machinery, but they did not rule on the specific case.

