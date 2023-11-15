Escalating Conflict Forces Thousands to Flee to Southern Gaza

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has forced nearly 200,000 people to flee to the south of the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The fighting has emptied northern Gaza as residents seek safety from the violence. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that downpours and storms have exacerbated the lack of protection for those displaced by Israel’s bombings, adding to the already dire humanitarian situation.

As the war continues, teleSUR TV provides the latest updates on the conflict, while Euronews Spanish highlights the plight of those forced to flee. According to Euronews, Palestinians in southern Gaza are living in cramped conditions, with one resident stating, “We sleep on our sides because there is not even space to sleep on our backs.” The situation remains critical, with many families struggling to find shelter and basic necessities.

The ongoing violence has led to a humanitarian crisis, and international organizations are working to provide aid and support to those affected by the conflict. The situation in Gaza is likely to worsen unless a resolution can be reached to bring an end to the hostilities.

