“The labor market and informality, the challenge of decent work”: Walter Fagoaga

News

by admin
This Tuesday on the Platform program, sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the labor market, and the need for human beings to have a job that allows them to be part of economic and social life.

“You work for a salary, for remuneration, to obtain an income which serves as family subsistence, employment is part of economic and social life,” he indicated.

Likewise, the sociologist explained that the classification of employment helps to understand the nature of work, whether salaried employee or independent self-employed, all people have the right to carry out work that respects their dignity.

“Employment is not synonymous with exploitation, many consider that work is to oppress and does not represent more than human dignity,” he added.

Given this, Fagoaga reaffirmed that all people must have equal opportunity in access to employment regardless of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, political ideology, among others.

“The phenomenon of informality is a serious problem in El Salvador, 65% is registered in the country, the informal sector drags down our economy,” said the sociologist.

Healthy reflections

