Escaped from the insane asylum and jumped into the sea | Info

Employees of the Port Authority pulled the patient out by boat and handed him over to the Maritime Police.

Today around 3 pm on Jadrolinija’s ferry between Prek and Zadar, a patient who escaped from the Ugljan Psychiatric Hospital, jumped on the boat and finally jumped into the sea.

PU Zadar confirmed the incident from the ferry to the portal 057.info. The police say that this is a patient of the Ugljan Psychiatric Hospital, born in 2003. The patient escaped from the hospital, boarded the ferry in Prek and then jumped into the sea.

Employees of the Port Authority pulled the patient out by boat and handed him over to the Maritime Police. The patient was brought to Preko for examination, where it was determined that he was not injured, writes 057info. The police did not confirm the statements of witnesses from the ship that the man was naked.

