Established measures to control African swine fever | Info

The announcement states that the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management will compensate for any damage that occurs to livestock in households during the duration of the infection.

Izvor: Shutterstock

At the meeting of the Local Crisis Center for the control of African swine fever, which was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Srpska, the measures that should be taken to combat this infectious disease and those responsible for the activities were precisely determined, announced the City Administration of Bijeljina.

It was also announced that a telephone number will be introduced where citizens will be able to report cases of infected pigs, suspected cases of infected animals, as well as improperly removed dead pigs.

From the session, an appeal was sent to the owners of agricultural farms to immediately report cases of suspected infection of this disease to the competent veterinary service, in order to implement protective measures in a timely manner.

The announcement states that the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management will compensate for any damage that occurs to livestock in households during the duration of the infection.

Anyone who does not report cases of infection or otherwise contributes to the spread of African swine fever will be held criminally responsible, the statement said.

The session of the Local Crisis Center was chaired by the Mayor of Bijeljina, LJubiša Petrović.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Srpska has been officially notified of one outbreak of the disease in the village of Gornji Dragaljevac with 37 animals, Srna Assistant Minister in the Department of Veterinary Medicine Dragana Oklješ said earlier.