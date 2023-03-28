Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Commission “understands” that “in addition to the construction plans for conventional nuclear reactors and plans to extend the life cycles of existing reactors, countries also need EU guidelines for small modular reactors and expect broad EU standards . We will have to present something» in this regard. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, in a press conference at the end of the meeting with EU ministers. “The decision as to whether nuclear will account for a share in national energy mixes is a national decision,” he said.