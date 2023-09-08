Record-Breaking Rain Paralyzes Hong Kong, Submerging Subways and Trapping Drivers

Record-breaking rain wreaks havoc in Hong Kong

Hong Kong experienced unprecedented rainfall on Friday, causing widespread chaos and paralyzing the city. Flash floods submerged subway stations, trapped drivers on roads, and prompted authorities to suspend school classes. As heavy rain continued to flood the densely populated city, residents were seen wading through murky, brown water. Streets in low-lying areas turned into torrents, and emergency services had to rescue motorists stranded in their vehicles.

The downpour began on Thursday night, and the Hong Kong Observatory reported over 158 millimeters of rain between 11 p.m. and midnight, marking the highest hourly rainfall since records began in 1884. Some areas experienced nearly 500mm of rain within a 24-hour period, according to online weather data.

This extreme weather, coming just days after the strongest typhoon in five years hit Hong Kong, caught many residents off guard. Typhoon Saola, which weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, led to the closure of the city and numerous flight cancellations. Eighty-six people were injured during the typhoon.

Friday’s deluge caused widespread disruptions across Hong Kong, with the stock market canceling morning trading and all schools closed for the day. Authorities advised non-essential employees to work from home or seek safe shelter due to unsafe travel conditions.

Stuart Hargreaves, a teacher and Hong Kong resident, was stranded in his car overnight due to the impassable flooded roads. Upon finally reaching home after nine hours, he described the road as strewn with rocks, debris, and abandoned cars.

The storm resulted in 119 reported injuries, with four in serious condition, according to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority. The government warned that these extreme conditions were expected to persist until midnight.

Public transportation services were heavily affected, with one major subway line suspended due to flooding in a station. While most other metro services remained operational, bus, tram, and ferry services were suspended. Some bus routes have since resumed, but many remain closed or diverted.

Landslide threats in mountainous areas prompted the closure of several roads. Authorities issued the highest storm warning level, known as “black,” for the first time in two years.

Videos circulated on social media showed floodwater entering buildings and shopping malls, causing debris and chairs to scatter.

The neighboring city of Shenzhen also experienced record-breaking rainfall, leading to the closure of schools and the suspension of six metro lines. Shenzhen recorded 469 millimeters of rain within a 13-hour period.

The government in Hong Kong warned of a potential flooding risk in the northern New Territories district, adjacent to mainland China, after Shenzhen announced the release of water from a reservoir.

The effects of the extreme weather continue to impact Hong Kong and Shenzhen, with both cities grappling with the aftermath of the heavy rain. Authorities are urging residents to stay updated and take necessary precautions until the situation improves.

