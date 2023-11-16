EU Diplomat Urges Israel to Control Anger After Hamas Attacks

The European Union’s (EU) top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged Israel “not to be consumed by anger” as the country continues to reel from the October 7 Hamas attacks. Borrell spoke to the media alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen after touring Israel’s Kibbutz Be’eri on Thursday.

Borrell said he was there “to express the solidarity of the European Union with the Israeli people” and call for the “immediate” release of the hostages in Gaza. He stated, “Nothing justifies what Hamas terrorists did here and elsewhere on October 7. Nothing justifies kidnapping women, children and the elderly from their homes and taking them hostage.”

“I understand your anger. But let me ask you not to let yourself be consumed by it,” Borrell said, describing this as advice that “Israel’s best friend” would give. “What makes the difference between a civilized society and a terrorist group is respect for human life,” the EU official added.

He said that while the EU recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself, any response must be in accordance with international humanitarian law. “Not far from here is Gaza. And one horror does not justify another. In recent weeks, innocent civilians have died, including thousands of children,” Borrell added.

“It is one thing to take care of Israel and another thing to take care of people in need,” he continued, stressing that this is why the EU continues to call for “rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access” to Gaza.

A little context: Israel launched its military campaign with the stated goal of destroying Hamas and saving the more than 240 hostages taken during the militant group’s brutal attack on October 7, in which more than 1,200 people were killed. At least 11,470 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said on Thursday, citing medical sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Remember: US President Joe Biden made similar comments in Tel Aviv in mid-October, lamenting the loss of life from attacks on Israel but warning Israelis not to “be consumed by” anger.

Share this: Facebook

X

