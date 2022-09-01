Listen to the audio version of the article

Fears are growing in the ranks of the European establishment that the energy crisis could permanently damage the competitiveness of the European economy. The tremendous increase in energy prices, caused by the war in Ukraine, not only triggers risks of social crisis and recession, but could lead to structural sequelae in the industrial fabric of the continent. It is for this reason that the EU executive announced a reform of the electricity market.

“The dizzying rise …