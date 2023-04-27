Euroleague announcement about the fight at Real Partizan | Sports

The disciplinary judge of the Euroleague will have a lot of work to do, and it has also been determined when he will impose penalties on the Real and Partizan basketball players who took part in the fight.

Source: Profimedia

Euroleague has officially registered interrupted match Real – Partizan with the victory of the Serbian team 95:80 and she announced that in the next 24 hours the disciplinary judge will issue punishments for the chaos in which a brutal fight broke out among the basketball players. It was explained that the match was stopped because there were no more players who could play, because the referees led by Sreten Radović had to disqualify everyone who participated in the conflict, as well as those who ran from the bench, which means automatic disqualification.

“The second game of the playoff series between Real Madrid and Partizan was stopped for a minute and 40 seconds before the end on Thursday, when a conflict took place on the field and when both benches were emptied. When the disqualifications of the players who participated in the conflict and those who automatically ejected for leaving the space around the benches, neither team had the necessary minimum of two players per team, which is necessary for the game to be over. Therefore, the game officially ended with the score at which it was stopped, 95:80 for Partizan, which consequently leads to that it is 2-0 in the series,” the announcement stated.

“The Euroleague has transferred the recorded facts to the independent disciplinary judge of the competition, who will issue a decision on the incidents that happened on the field, all in accordance with the existing procedures. The decision will be made in the next 24 hours. The Euroleague strongly condemns the events that happened on at the end of the game. Such events do not represent the values ​​of respect that the league and its clubs promote and that basketball as a sport embodies,” the Euroleague also said.

The third match between Partizan and Real is scheduled for Tuesday, in which the black and white will have the first “match ball” for placement in the Final Four of the Euroleague in Kaunas, and by midnight on Friday at the latest it will be clear which players will not have the right to play due to the fight . Also, during the day, it will be clearer whether the Australian Dante Exum will be able to play due to the injury, which he received in the savage attack of Real basketball player Gershon Yabusele on him.