Home » The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips
News

The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips

by admin
The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips

The great show of the Formula 1. From Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 April, scheduled on Sky on Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sunday the race will be in exclusive live from 1pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. New format for the qualifications, with two sessions scheduled: Friday 28 April at 3pm (delayed on TV8 from 10pm) and Saturday 29th at 10.30am (delayed on TV8 from 6pm). The F2 is also on the track. commentary of Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gene, with Roberto Chinchero insider in the pits. Federica Masolin leads the pre- and post-race insights with Davide Valsecchi. After the introduction of the 100 km fast race in 2021 and the subsequent small changes in 2022, a further change to the format is official already from this Formula 1 weekend which takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Since Friday of Baku great news to experience F1 like you’ve never done this before. An even more realistic and immersive experience which can be accessed with the green button on the Sky Q remote control or the interactivity button on Sky Glass. Here everything you need to know, how to activate it: don’t miss out thanks to the breathtaking onboard “Race control”. World Championship in Azerbaijan: weekend live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, in 4K and streaming on NOW

A big news for the Formula 1 is Sky! Here comes the new interactive App to experience F1 as you’ve never done before. And all the onboards at your fingertips thanks to “Race Control”. We present you with this tool the possibility of having even more experience realistic e immersive with the F1.

See also  Snow, 150 roadmen and technicians and 640 vehicles from the metropolitan city in action

HOW TO ACCESS

  • With the green key of the remote control Sky Q or key interactivity Of Sky Glass.

The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips

WHAT WILL THE LIVE APP ALLOW TO DO

  • In addition to results not rankingsyou will have access to new features.

The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips

THE NEW FEATURES

  • Highlights in real time so as not to miss a single emotion of the race weekend. You will be able to review the overtakings and the highlights in real time, divided into individual clips that are always available…

The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips

  • Race Control, to experience every ride from the point of view of your favorite driver. You can choose one of the 20 on board cameras and listen to the sound as if you were on the track

The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips

  • Battle Channelto closely follow the battaglia for the leadership of the Grand Prix. You will be able to experience the race from the view of the single-seater of the first 3 riders in the tussle without losing sight of the live images of the race.

The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips

The program on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW

Friday 28th April

  • Ore 9: F2 – Prove Libere
  • Ore 11.15: Paddock Live
  • 11.30 am: F1 – free practice 1
  • Ore 12.30: Paddock Live
  • 12.55: F2 – Qualifying
  • Ore 14.30: Paddock Live
  • 3pm: F1 – Qualifying (delayed on TV8 from 10pm)
  • Ore 16.15: Paddock Live
  • Ore 16.45: Paddock Live Show
  • 5.15 pm: Team Principal press conference

Saturday 29th April

  • 10.30 am: F1 – Qualifying ShootOut (delayed on TV8 from 5 pm)
  • Ore 12.30: Paddock Live
  • Ore 13.10: F2 – sprint race
  • 2.45 pm: #skymotori
  • Ore 15: Paddock Live
  • 3.30 pm: F1 Sprint (delayed on TV8 from 6.45 pm)
  • Ore 16.15: Paddock Live
  • Ore 16.45: Paddock Live Show
See also  [China Watch]Chaos in Shanghai, Sun Chunlan and Li Qiang dumped the pot? | Xi Jinping |

Sunday 30th April

  • Ore 9.30: F. Race F2
  • Ore 11.30: Paddock Live
  • 1 pm: F1 race (delayed on TV8 from 6 pm)
  • Ore 15: Paddock Live
  • Ore 15.30: Paddock Live – #skymotori
  • Ore 19: Race Anatomy

All Sky Sport live streaming F1®, MotoGP™, UEFA Champions League, Serie A and much more! €5.99 for the first month
All Sky Sport in live streaming

Watch the next 4 F1® GPs on NOW for only €9.99!

You may also like

Considerations before trying to imitate the Territorial Control...

Monument to Solidarity in Cali collapsed

Coppa Italia: Castrovilli, we want to make history...

‘Andrea’ tells her story as a survivor of...

EPS react to the appointment of a new...

Uneasy about criminal acts in Riobamba

To pay more to insure the car

Published the first image of a black hole...

All the men found in bags belong to...

Telegram will appeal judicial suspension in Brazil

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy