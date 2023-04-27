The new Live Sky Sport F1 App, all the news and onboards at your fingertips

The great show of the Formula 1. From Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 April, scheduled on Sky on Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sunday the race will be in exclusive live from 1pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. New format for the qualifications, with two sessions scheduled: Friday 28 April at 3pm (delayed on TV8 from 10pm) and Saturday 29th at 10.30am (delayed on TV8 from 6pm). The F2 is also on the track. commentary of Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gene, with Roberto Chinchero insider in the pits. Federica Masolin leads the pre- and post-race insights with Davide Valsecchi. After the introduction of the 100 km fast race in 2021 and the subsequent small changes in 2022, a further change to the format is official already from this Formula 1 weekend which takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Since Friday of Baku great news to experience F1 like you’ve never done this before. An even more realistic and immersive experience which can be accessed with the green button on the Sky Q remote control or the interactivity button on Sky Glass. Here everything you need to know, how to activate it: don’t miss out thanks to the breathtaking onboard “Race control”. World Championship in Azerbaijan: weekend live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, in 4K and streaming on NOW

A big news for the Formula 1 is Sky! Here comes the new interactive App to experience F1 as you’ve never done before. And all the onboards at your fingertips thanks to “Race Control”. We present you with this tool the possibility of having even more experience realistic e immersive with the F1.

HOW TO ACCESS

With the green key of the remote control Sky Q or key interactivity Of Sky Glass.

WHAT WILL THE LIVE APP ALLOW TO DO

In addition to results not rankingsyou will have access to new features.

THE NEW FEATURES

Highlights in real time so as not to miss a single emotion of the race weekend. You will be able to review the overtakings and the highlights in real time, divided into individual clips that are always available…

Race Control, to experience every ride from the point of view of your favorite driver. You can choose one of the 20 on board cameras and listen to the sound as if you were on the track

Battle Channelto closely follow the battaglia for the leadership of the Grand Prix. You will be able to experience the race from the view of the single-seater of the first 3 riders in the tussle without losing sight of the live images of the race.

The program on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW

Friday 28th April

Ore 9: F2 – Prove Libere

Ore 11.15: Paddock Live

11.30 am: F1 – free practice 1

Ore 12.30: Paddock Live

12.55: F2 – Qualifying

Ore 14.30: Paddock Live

3pm: F1 – Qualifying (delayed on TV8 from 10pm)

Ore 16.15: Paddock Live

Ore 16.45: Paddock Live Show

5.15 pm: Team Principal press conference

Saturday 29th April

10.30 am: F1 – Qualifying ShootOut (delayed on TV8 from 5 pm)

Ore 12.30: Paddock Live

Ore 13.10: F2 – sprint race

2.45 pm: #skymotori

Ore 15: Paddock Live

3.30 pm: F1 Sprint (delayed on TV8 from 6.45 pm)

Ore 16.15: Paddock Live

Ore 16.45: Paddock Live Show

Sunday 30th April

Ore 9.30: F. Race F2

Ore 11.30: Paddock Live

1 pm: F1 race (delayed on TV8 from 6 pm)

Ore 15: Paddock Live

Ore 15.30: Paddock Live – #skymotori

Ore 19: Race Anatomy



All Sky Sport in live streaming

Watch the next 4 F1® GPs on NOW for only €9.99!