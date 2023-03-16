Yuhang Releases 2022 Consumer Complaint Analysis Report

In 2022, our district received a total of 677,752 consumer complaints, reports and consultations, an increase of 35.78% year-on-year, including 554,896 complaints, accounting for 81.87%, 115,384 reports, accounting for 17.02%, and 7,472 various consultations, accounting for 1.10%…Yesterday, Yuhang The district released the “2022 Annual Consumer Complaints Analysis Report” and “Top Ten Typical Consumer Cases”.

Judging from the data, online consumption is still a hot spot for consumer complaints and reports. In 2022, the number of online consumption complaints and reports accounted for 89.05% of the total. word.

For example: on June 8, 2022, the District Market Supervision Administration and the District Public Security Bureau launched a joint network collection operation against Jiang’s online live broadcast sales store. A large number of clothing products and trademark labels suspected of counterfeiting internationally renowned brands were seized on the spot. Preliminary investigation More than 20 well-known international brands are involved. It was found that Jiang and his family sold counterfeit clothing products of well-known international brands through live webcasting on the e-commerce platform, and the cumulative sales of the store were nearly 16 million yuan. The law enforcement officers seized the products involved in the case, and the public security department took compulsory measures against the six persons involved in the case and seized the relevant computer equipment.

New formats such as mobile charging equipment leasing, digital collections, blind box transactions, shared electric bicycle leasing, online prepaid cards, online travel services (hotels, air tickets), and car rental services have also become new hot spots for complaints. In 2022, There were more than 18,000 complaints and reports in the field of new business formats in Yuhang District.

For example, in March 2022, the District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau discovered and verified through network monitoring that the probability of winning products in a certain blind box app released by a network technology company in Hangzhou is much lower than the probability of publicity. It was also found that, without the confirmation of the consumer, the party concerned refused to return the product on the grounds that the blind box product was not suitable for online shopping without reason for seven days, which infringed on the legitimate rights and interests of consumers. In May of the same year, the District Market Supervision Bureau imposed an administrative penalty of 210,000 yuan on the company according to law.

From the point of view of complaint hot products, the top five are clothing, shoes and hats, household goods, general food, communication products, and household appliances. Judging from the hot issues reported, the top five are violations of consumer rights, advertising violations, online transaction violations, unfair competition, and product quality violations.

Yesterday, the first batch of “consumer education bases” were awarded, aiming to stimulate enterprises to participate in the protection of consumer rights, expand the coverage of consumer education resources, and enhance market consumer confidence through offline display and experience activities. “The District Consumer Protection Committee and ‘Alibaba’ jointly opened up the first online consumption education base in Yuhang District, hoping to reduce the occurrence of complaints and reports through online consumption education.” Zhang Xiangdong, director of the secretariat of the District Consumer Rights Protection Committee, told reporters.