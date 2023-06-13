The age of freedom. Andy Warhol in mostra a Caorle – Venezia

Andy Warhol, Beethoven101×101 cm, 1987, silkscreen installations on paper, single work, private collection

– Game from the Factory, catalyst point of theestablishment American artist, the Warhol revolution gained the world thanks to the multifaceted genius of Pittsburgh who changed the concept of art by subverting the aesthetics of an entire generation. The man with a sensitive and shy face who has turned into an experimenter with explosive communication skills, the artist fascinated by the obsessive repetition of an action, who has made provocation and irony an unmistakable modus operandi, will be the protagonist of the itinerary Andy Warhol: the age of freedom expected at the A. Bafile Cultural Center in Caorle (Venice) from 11 June to 3 September.

With over 60 works by Andy Warhol, the exhibition curated by Matteo Vanzan will recount the revolution of the Pittsburgh genius in dialogue with masters such as Robert Rauschenberg, Roy Lichtenstein, Joe Tilson, Robert Indiana, Mario Schifano, Mimmo Rotella, Tano Festa, Franco Angels, protagonists of that season which brought figuration back to the center of the international cultural debate after the Informal.

Mario Schifano, Ozono, 1990, Enamel on canvas, 250 x 250 cm, Private collection

“Andy Warhol” – explains Matteo Vanzan – was instrumental in the artistic renaissance of the second half of the twentieth century: he changed the very concept of art by subverting the aesthetics of an entire generation. Through the exhibition, among others, of famous works such as Marilyn Monroe, Mao Zedong, Flowers, Dollars, Campbell’s Soup e Interviews we will tell the intense story of a world made of communication and genius, business and consumerism in the central role of a Factory that has become a catalyst for the American artistic establishment”.

Handling films, photographs, serigraphs, graphics, comics, Warhol no longer gets his hands dirty Pollock-like with paint cans and drippings. The artist’s touch is minimal, absent in many cases, because the intentions are essentially iconic. His icons – the comic strip, the dollar, public figures, the famous and inflated works of art history – do not belong solely to the material sphere of the community, but involve ideas, the collective imagination, the stereotype. Everything passes through the Warholian filter that revisits the world and history in a different key, giving the image a unique magic. In addition to the works of art, the itinerary will embrace a selection of videos, documentaries and some period films.



Roy Lichtenstein, Sweet dreams baby, Offset lithograph on signed paper, 70 x 50 cm, Private collection

“Our goal – underlines the curator – is to tell the story of man before the artist, with all his neuroses and insecurities in a corollary of aphorisms that unequivocally trace Andy Warhol’s personality as an entity capable of generating a microcosm that summarizes in itself the climate of the sixties. A subculture made up of art, cinema and music that encompasses the founding dogmas of a new society of which Warhol represented the greatest interpreter”.

The exhibition will be accompanied by many side events, such as the “Aperitif Pop” on Sunday 11 June, starting at 6 pm, on the occasion of the opening of the exhibition. On Sunday 18 June the collateral will open at the National Museum of Sea Archaeology Give peace a chancewhich will present the works of ten contemporary artists, while Saturday 17 June (11 am and 3 pm), Saturday 15 July (11 am and 3 pm) and Saturday 2 September (11 am and 3 pm) meetings with the curator are scheduled Matthew Vanzan.

The exhibition will be open to the public every day from 10 to 12 and from 18 to 22.



Robert Indiana, Love, silkscreen on paper, 70 x 70 cm, private collection